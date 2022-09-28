Concert calendar: Orlando shows to enjoy on the other side of Ian

Friday, Sept. 30
Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, Grandson, Siiickbrain
6:30 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $36-$56, 407-823-6006. CANCELED
Rage for Women's Rights Antagonizer, Problem Pack, Super Passive, Mother Juno, KT Kink, Black Caligula. 9 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10, 407-270-9104.
Rare Americans 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $15, 407-648-8363.
Sebastián Yatra 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $55, 844-513-2014. POSTPONED
Sinne Eeg 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951. POSTPONED
Saturday, Oct. 1
Rage for Women's Rights Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Caustic Bats, Sagittarius Aquarius, Tight Genes. 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave., $20.
Remi Wolf, Orion Sun
8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $47-$143, 407-228-1220. POSTPONED
Wisin y Yandel 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $39-$649, 800-745-3000.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Rauw Alejandro 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., 800-745-3000.
Monday, Oct. 3
The Knocks, Cannons 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $30-$99, 407-648-8363.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Ninja Sex Party 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $39, 407-228-1220.
Teddy Swims 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $25-$125, 407-648-8363.
The War on Drugs 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $44.50-$100, 407-934-2583.