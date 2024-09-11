Cigarettes After Sex bring their brilliant pop minimalism to an Orlando arena stage

So as cringe as some of CAS’ lyrics are, their music is some of the most brilliant pop minimalism in the game right now. Able to cast a masterfully distilled aura with the rare genius of acts like The XX, they weave the deepest bedroom spell from just negative space and pure melodic perfection, a simple formula that’s exceedingly difficult to pull off.
Cigarettes After Sex are touring on X’s, their first new album in five years.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Kia Center, $51-$265.
Event Details
Location Details
