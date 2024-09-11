Cigarettes After Sex bring their brilliant pop minimalism to an Orlando arena stage

Time for a good ol' brood

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Cigarettes After Sex play the Kia Center - Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Cigarettes After Sex play the Kia Center
Call Cigarettes After Sex a guilty pleasure if you will. But as I’ve always said about the best melodists, they could be reading from Hallmark cards and I’d still listen.

So as cringe as some of CAS’ lyrics are, their music is some of the most brilliant pop minimalism in the game right now. Able to cast a masterfully distilled aura with the rare genius of acts like The XX, they weave the deepest bedroom spell from just negative space and pure melodic perfection, a simple formula that’s exceedingly difficult to pull off.

Cigarettes After Sex are touring on X’s, their first new album in five years.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Kia Center, $51-$265.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
