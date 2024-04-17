BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan bring their 'Sweat' tour to Orlando in October

Are you ready to perspire?

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 12:56 pm

Charli XCX comes to Orlando in October - Photo courtesy Charli XCX/Facebook
Photo courtesy Charli XCX/Facebook
Charli XCX comes to Orlando in October
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced a special co-headlining arena tour set for this autumn, and the duo will be coming to Orlando.

The aptly named Sweat Tour kicks off in Detroit in mid-September, before reaching Orlando in early October near the midpoint of this trek. The only other Florida show is in Miami, also in early October.

Charli XCX will undertake these dates in between her longer headlining tour behind newest album Brat, while Sivan will be showing off songs from Something to Give Each Other. The twosome have previously collaborated on singles "1999" and "2099." XCX and Sivan intend for the tour to be a "testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry."

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan play the Addition Financial Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6. Ticketing information is TBA as of this writing. Shygirl is the touring opener.

Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

additionfiarena.com


Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

April 17, 2024

