Charli XCX and Troye Sivan bring their 'Sweat' tour to Orlando in October

The aptly named Sweat Tour kicks off in Detroit in mid-September, before reaching Orlando in early October near the midpoint of this trek. The only other Florida show is in Miami, also in early October.
Charli XCX will undertake these dates in between her longer headlining tour behind newest album Brat, while Sivan will be showing off songs from Something to Give Each Other. The twosome have previously collaborated on singles "1999" and "2099." XCX and Sivan intend for the tour to be a "testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry."
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan play the Addition Financial Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6. Ticketing information is TBA as of this writing. Shygirl is the touring opener.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed