Charleston band Skywatching making moving and majestic music — and they're playing Orlando this week

At any rate, definitely seize this chance to know Skywatching because they’re ones to watch with dense, dimensional rock that merges slowcore gravity with heavy sonics.
Beautiful, moving and majestic, it’s a crushing tide that’ll sweep you up into a slo-mo swoon. Orlando openers will be young indie rockers Midhouse and the always stunning post-hardcore adventurism of Gillian Carter.
7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed