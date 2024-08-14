Charleston band Skywatching making moving and majestic music — and they're playing Orlando this week

Gillian Carter and Midhouse open

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
Skywatching play Stardust this week - Photo courtesy Skywatching/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Skywatching/Bandcamp
Skywatching play Stardust this week
While you likely haven’t yet heard of brand-new Charleston band Skywatching, you may know post-hardcore band To Forget, the group from which they recently sprung.

At any rate, definitely seize this chance to know Skywatching because they’re ones to watch with dense, dimensional rock that merges slowcore gravity with heavy sonics.

Beautiful, moving and majestic, it’s a crushing tide that’ll sweep you up into a slo-mo swoon. Orlando openers will be young indie rockers Midhouse and the always stunning post-hardcore adventurism of Gillian Carter.

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna to pay loud tribute to Ronnie James Dio at Conduit

By Matthew Moyer

Joey Belladonna pays live tribute to Ronnie James Dio

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Bedroom-pop artist Still Woozy brings alt-psych sounds to Orlando Amphitheater this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Still Woozy comes to Orlando Amphitheater

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us