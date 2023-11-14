Cattle Decapitation and Immolation top all-star death metal bill coming to Orlando's Abbey

Photo courtesy Cattle Decapitation/Facebook Cattle Decapitation come to Orlando's Abbey

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261 23 events 115 articles

More than just the most painful-sounding bill, this is a bloody orgy of heavy names and heavy sounds. Like the Skinny Puppy of metal, San Diego death grinders Cattle Decapitation are an act who know the only way to show humans the error of their wicked ways is to flip that shit and put humans in the victim’s chair in their songs. Delivering the message with maximum sonic brutality also drives home the point.The full death-metal onslaught will also include the legendary Immolation, thepulverizing sounds of Columbus’ Sanguisugabogg and thrilling New York group Castrator, an all-female death posse set on attacking heavy metal’s misogyny and patriarchy where it hurts most.