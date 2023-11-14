Cattle Decapitation and Immolation top all-star death metal bill coming to Orlando's Abbey

They 'might' have a thing or two to say about mass turkey slaughter

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 3:54 pm

Cattle Decapitation come to Orlando's Abbey - Photo courtesy Cattle Decapitation/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cattle Decapitation/Facebook
Cattle Decapitation come to Orlando's Abbey
More than just the most painful-sounding bill, this is a bloody orgy of heavy names and heavy sounds. Like the Skinny Puppy of metal, San Diego death grinders Cattle Decapitation are an act who know the only way to show humans the error of their wicked ways is to flip that shit and put humans in the victim’s chair in their songs. Delivering the message with maximum sonic brutality also drives home the point.

The full death-metal onslaught will also include the legendary Immolation, the
pulverizing sounds of Columbus’ Sanguisugabogg and thrilling New York group Castrator, an all-female death posse set on attacking heavy metal’s misogyny and patriarchy where it hurts most.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, The Abbey, $25.

Event Details
Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator

Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator

Wed., Nov. 22, 6 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

23 events 115 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
