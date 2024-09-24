Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo get wild at Orlando's Vanguard this week

Chromeo, who are touring with Atlanta-based synthwave band The Midnight, will bring “Chrome Nights” to Orange County, as well as tracks from their first album in six years, Adult Contemporary.
There aren’t many contemporaries in their lane who can claim nearly two decades of consistent success, or a variety of features ranging from The-Dream to Toro y Moi. Even fewer can (jokingly) claim to be “the only successful Arab/Jewish partnership since the dawn of human culture.”
The Midnight is not to be missed either; their music is guided by the Japanese phrase “mono no aware (物の哀れ),” a phrase re- minding us to remember that nothing — not even their own driving beats — can last forever.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Vanguard, $43-$193.
