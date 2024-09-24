Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo get wild at Orlando's Vanguard this week

Canadian electro-funk duo is set to unleash latest grooves at the Vanguard

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Chromeo gets sexy in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chromeo gets sexy in Orlando
Chromeo, the Canadian electro-funk duo whose music contributed to the sexy, sizzling soundtrack of the early 2010s, are set to unleash their latest grooves at the Vanguard on Wednesday.

Chromeo, who are touring with Atlanta-based synthwave band The Midnight, will bring “Chrome Nights” to Orange County, as well as tracks from their first album in six years, Adult Contemporary.

There aren’t many contemporaries in their lane who can claim nearly two decades of consistent success, or a variety of features ranging from The-Dream to Toro y Moi. Even fewer can (jokingly) claim to be “the only successful Arab/Jewish partnership since the dawn of human culture.”

The Midnight is not to be missed either; their music is guided by the Japanese phrase “mono no aware (物の哀れ),” a phrase re- minding us to remember that nothing — not even their own driving beats — can last forever.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Vanguard, $43-$193.

