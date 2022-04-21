VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Brit duo Wet Leg announce Orlando show as part of first U.S. tour

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:29 am

PHOTO COURTESY WET LEG/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Wet Leg/Facebook

Brit indie duo Wet Leg's trajectory is in fast-forward. They released their first single less than a year ago and today a major U..S. tour was announced to support their new self-titled debut album. And lo and behold, there's an Orlando date in there.

Oh, and this September date in Orlando is the only Florida show.

The duo of Rhian Teasdale  and Hester Chambers are staging British Invasion 2022 to play a large number of headlining dates in between spots on festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Then there's a round of touring in Australia with one Harry Styles in 2023. Wet Leg's debut has been lauded as an "instant-vintage New Wave delight" by Variety.

Wet Leg play the Plaza Live on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 through AXS.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Trending

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis

Orlando concert picks this week: Adult., Juan Wauters, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Pack A.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adult. plays 8 p.m. Will's Pub Friday

Industrial band KMFDM to stomp into Orlando this autumn

By Matthew Moyer

Industrial band KMFDM to stomp into Orlando this autumn

Grammy-winning jazz star and Maroon 5 sideman PJ Morton announces Orlando show in August

By Shelton Hull

Grammy-winning jazz star and Maroon 5 sideman PJ Morton announces Orlando show in August

Also in Music

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis

Legendary nightclub Barbarella has left downtown Orlando. Here's why that's a big deal

By Bao Le-Huu

Barbarella downtown circa early 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Will Quinlan, Jazzy Soto, Octopoulpe

By Bao Le-Huu

Octopoulpe

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us