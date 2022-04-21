Brit duo Wet Leg announce Orlando show as part of first U.S. tour

Photo courtesy Wet Leg/Facebook
Brit indie duo Wet Leg's trajectory is in fast-forward. They released their first single less than a year ago and today a major U..S. tour was announced to support their new self-titled debut album. And lo and behold, there's an Orlando date in there.
Oh, and this September date in Orlando is the only Florida show.
The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are staging British Invasion 2022 to play a large number of headlining dates in between spots on festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Then there's a round of touring in Australia with one Harry Styles in 2023. Wet Leg's debut has been lauded as an "instant-vintage New Wave delight" by Variety
.
Wet Leg play the Plaza Live on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 through AXS
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.