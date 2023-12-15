Bonnie 'Prince' Billy coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in January

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, né Will Oldham, has announced an Orlando concert as part of a leg of touring next month. The show is part of the leftfield singer-songwriter's — though Johnny Cash did cover one of this songs — Florida tour in over 10 years. Joining Oldham will be musical collaborator Thomas Deakin.
This year was a busy one for Oldham, who released both a children's book based on his song "Shorty's Ark" and a new record, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, through Drag City.
Bonnie "Prince" Billy plays the Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now directly through the Dr. Phil box office.
