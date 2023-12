Bonnie 'Prince' Billy coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in January

click to enlarge photo courtesy Drag City Bonnie "Prince" Billy to play Orlando in January

Would you like to spend "An Evening With Bonnie 'Prince' Billy"? Choose wisely, Orlando.Bonnie "Prince" Billy, né Will Oldham, has announced an Orlando concert as part of a leg of touring next month. The show is part of the leftfield singer-songwriter's — though Johnny Cash did cover one of this songs — Florida tour in over 10 years. Joining Oldham will be musical collaborator Thomas Deakin.This year was a busy one for Oldham, who released both a children's book based on his song "Shorty's Ark" and a new record,, through Drag City.Bonnie "Prince" Billy plays the Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now directly through the Dr. Phil box office.