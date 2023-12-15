Bonnie 'Prince' Billy coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in January

You see a Darkness, I see a show at the Dr. Phil

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 9:24 am

click to enlarge Bonnie "Prince" Billy to play Orlando in January - photo courtesy Drag City
photo courtesy Drag City
Bonnie "Prince" Billy to play Orlando in January
Would you like to spend "An Evening With Bonnie 'Prince' Billy"? Choose wisely, Orlando.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, né Will Oldham, has announced an Orlando concert as part of a leg of touring next month. The show is part of the leftfield singer-songwriter's — though Johnny Cash did cover one of this songs — Florida tour in over 10 years. Joining Oldham will be musical collaborator Thomas Deakin.

This year was a busy one for Oldham, who released both a children's book based on his song "Shorty's Ark" and a new record, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, through Drag City.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy plays the Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now directly through the Dr. Phil box office.

Event Details
Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Sat., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

9 events 186 articles
