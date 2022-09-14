Bomba Estéreo bring their eclectic spin on Latin pop to Orlando on Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Andres Navarro Bomba Estéreo

With an eclectic and bombastic style, Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo is a unique Latin music act known for their multidisciplinary techniques in composition, alongside melodies and vocals that are tricky to place solely in the “Latin pop” category.The band's discography spans 15 years, with songs like 2015’s “Soy Yo” appearing in commercials, movie soundtracks and videogames, as well as collaborations with acts including Tainy, Will Smith and Bad Bunny — they featured on El Conejo Malo’s “Ojitos Lindos,” which has been streamed about 534 million times on Spotify.And now Orlando gets the chance this week to say “somos nosotros.”