Bomba Estéreo bring their eclectic spin on Latin pop to Orlando on Friday

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge Bomba Estéreo - Photo by Andres Navarro
Photo by Andres Navarro
Bomba Estéreo

With an eclectic and bombastic style, Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo is a unique Latin music act known for their multidisciplinary techniques in composition, alongside melodies and vocals that are tricky to place solely in the “Latin pop” category.

The band's discography spans 15 years, with songs like 2015’s “Soy Yo” appearing in commercials, movie soundtracks and videogames, as well as collaborations with acts including Tainy, Will Smith and Bad Bunny — they featured on El Conejo Malo’s “Ojitos Lindos,” which has been streamed about 534 million times on Spotify.

And now Orlando gets the chance this week to say “somos nosotros.”

Event Details
Bomba Estereo

Bomba Estereo

Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$32-$60

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

