Bollywood singing star Shreya Ghoshal performs in Orlando on Friday

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

Shreya Ghoshal - Photo courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Facsbook
Photo courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Facsbook
Shreya Ghoshal

The longevity of Shreya Ghoshal’s singing career in Bollywood — her first major playback role was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic Devdas back in 2002 — is notable both for the number of blockbuster films her voice has been featured in, and for the consistency of said voice.

The sonics of Bollywood films have dramatically transformed over the last two decades, as have the texture and tone of the song genres on their soundtracks; Ghoshal’s textured singing and wide vocal range has been a perfect fit throughout, whether she’s singing lush romantic ballads, devotional songs, nostalgia numbers, ghazals, or dancefloor-oriented pop.

That has made her one of the most well-known talents in the industry and gives her plenty to choose from for her marathon live shows.

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $39-$104.

Event Details
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal

Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

$39-$104

