Bedroom-pop artist Still Woozy brings alt-psych sounds to Orlando Amphitheater this week

Still Woozy is the solo project of Portland-based singer-songwriter-producer Sven Gamsky, who’s been delivering a mix of homespun sounds since his first single, “Vacation,” in 2017.
His latest album, Loveseat, released earlier this year, falls in line with the artist’s unique brand of sonic psychedelia. Michelle opens the show.
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Orlando Amphitheater, $49-$150.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed