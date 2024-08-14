Bedroom-pop artist Still Woozy brings alt-psych sounds to Orlando Amphitheater this week

Michelle opens the show

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:59 am

Still Woozy comes to Orlando Amphitheater - Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Still Woozy comes to Orlando Amphitheater
Bedroom-pop artist Still Woozy is bringing his latest clutch of alternative psychedelic sounds to Orlando in a few days.

Still Woozy is the solo project of Portland-based singer-songwriter-producer Sven Gamsky, who’s been delivering a mix of homespun sounds since his first single, “Vacation,” in 2017.

His latest album, Loveseat, released earlier this year, falls in line with the artist’s unique brand of sonic psychedelia. Michelle opens the show.

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Orlando Amphitheater, $49-$150.

Event Details
Still Woozy, Michelle

Still Woozy, Michelle

Mon., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$49-$150
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
August 14, 2024

