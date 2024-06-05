BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Bass is the place at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival in Orlando this weekend

Two days of dubstep, bass and techno at Orlando Amphitheater

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:43 pm

Enter the Forbidden Kingdom at the Orlando Amphitheater - Photo courtesy Forbidden Kingdom
Photo courtesy Forbidden Kingdom
Enter the Forbidden Kingdom at the Orlando Amphitheater
Enter a realm of flashing lights and vibrating eardrums this weekend as dance fest Forbidden Kingdom returns to Orlando.

Helmed by EDC promoter Insomniac, headliners like Barely Alive, Muzz, Adventure Club B2B, Subtronics, Ahee, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more promise to keep you moving all weekend long. The Festival offers up a regal array of dubstep, bass and techno — around 100 artists’ worth — over several stages and immersive installations and environments.

The festival tells more than just the story of legions of sweaty dancers going all out until the break of dawn; the stages and installations display a story of an age-old struggle between the denizens of the Forbidden Kingdom, a different bass-driven fable for each. And yet, you might just be a little bit too distracted to notice.

Noon Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Orlando Amphitheater.

Event Details
Forbidden Kingdom

Forbidden Kingdom

Fri., June 7 and Sat., June 8

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$130.40-$273.80
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


June 5, 2024

