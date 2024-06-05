Bass is the place at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival in Orlando this weekend

Helmed by EDC promoter Insomniac, headliners like Barely Alive, Muzz, Adventure Club B2B, Subtronics, Ahee, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more promise to keep you moving all weekend long. The Festival offers up a regal array of dubstep, bass and techno — around 100 artists’ worth — over several stages and immersive installations and environments.
The festival tells more than just the story of legions of sweaty dancers going all out until the break of dawn; the stages and installations display a story of an age-old struggle between the denizens of the Forbidden Kingdom, a different bass-driven fable for each. And yet, you might just be a little bit too distracted to notice.
Noon Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Orlando Amphitheater.
