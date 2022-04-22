Banks snakes into the House of Blues as part of 'Serpentina' tour

Photo courtesy Banks/Facebook
Pop singer Banks is going out on a full North American tour to bring the songs from new album Serpentina
to the adoring masses. And Orlando made the cut.
The tour kicks off in July, going through mid-August. There are only two Florida shows: Orlando and Tampa.
Serpentina
is Bank's fourth album, but it marks a year zero situation for the young artist — released on a new label, and the sound is a bold departure from previous work as Banks seized the production reins. And she seems to be reveling in the lack of expectations and restraints.
"In the past I've been really tight and controlled, and I don't feel like that right now," said Banks in a press statement. "I just feel more wild and free."
Banks plays the House of Blues on Monday, July 26. Tickets are available now through Live Nation
.
–
