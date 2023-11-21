Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off yearly 'tour' of Orlando stages this weekend

Someone's been naughty

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 11:33 am

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves will get naughty all over Orlando stages - Photo by Adam McCabe, courtesy Bad Santa/Facebook
Photo by Adam McCabe, courtesy Bad Santa/Facebook
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves will get naughty all over Orlando stages
It happens like clockwork every year. Around the time Orlandoans start putting up their trees and Mariah Carey takes over the unfortunate FM airwaves, a fell and festive presence materializes on Orlando stages: Bad Santa & the Angry Elves.

For a small handful of gigs, generally between Thanksgiving and Xmas, the band wreak merry mayhem of a rockist variety. The band, led by what appears to be a recently laid-off and very pissed (in both senses) mall Santa, give a naughty once-over to a bunch of rock chestnuts, adding in all sorts of absurdist and blasphemous holiday references.

This show at the Abbey with the Chotchkies is the start of a local “tour” that also takes in Conduit, Will’s Pub, Ten10 Brewing and more.

7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$100.

Event Details
Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, The Chotchkies

Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, The Chotchkies

Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$20-$100
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

19 events 117 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

