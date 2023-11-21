Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off yearly 'tour' of Orlando stages this weekend

For a small handful of gigs, generally between Thanksgiving and Xmas, the band wreak merry mayhem of a rockist variety. The band, led by what appears to be a recently laid-off and very pissed (in both senses) mall Santa, give a naughty once-over to a bunch of rock chestnuts, adding in all sorts of absurdist and blasphemous holiday references.
This show at the Abbey with the Chotchkies is the start of a local “tour” that also takes in Conduit, Will’s Pub, Ten10 Brewing and more.
7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$100.
