Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off yearly 'tour' of Orlando stages this weekend

Photo by Adam McCabe, courtesy Bad Santa/Facebook Bad Santa and the Angry Elves will get naughty all over Orlando stages

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261 19 events 117 articles

It happens like clockwork every year. Around the time Orlandoans start putting up their trees and Mariah Carey takes over the unfortunate FM airwaves, a fell and festive presence materializes on Orlando stages: Bad Santa & the Angry Elves.For a small handful of gigs, generally between Thanksgiving and Xmas, the band wreak merry mayhem of a rockist variety. The band, led by what appears to be a recently laid-off and very pissed (in both senses) mall Santa, give a naughty once-over to a bunch of rock chestnuts, adding in all sorts of absurdist and blasphemous holiday references.This show at the Abbey with the Chotchkies is the start of a local “tour” that also takes in Conduit, Will’s Pub, Ten10 Brewing and more.