Animal Collective play The Beacham on 'Time Skiffs' tour Saturday

The last time indie-electronic stalwarts Animal Collective were set to play Orlando was back in 2016, the show was unfortunately — and unavoidably — scuppered due to a death in the family. Members of the band went above and beyond to make up for it, though; in 2019 Avey Tare (with Deakin pitching in) and Geologist played a show under their solo guises that drew raves and swoons from the sold-out crowd in attendance.Fast-forward to 2022, and Animal Collective are again touring — this time behind new album— and again beset by logistical obstacles, like a brush with COVID that derailed a number of shows in May and June. But the band are undeterred, starting a new leg of North American touring this week with a cluster of start-up shows here in the Sunshine State.Animal Collective will play the Beacham, a good choice in that the quartet have long outgrown their underground (masked) roots and crossed over to a large audience that will be no doubt eager to see them., released earlier this year, has been hailed as a harmonious (heh) balance between the group's earlier, wild-eyed and freeform experimentation and their latter-day knack for a memorable melody or three.On this tour, besides a healthy serving of new music, Animal Collective are promising a musical journey that "reflects on their two-decade career so far, and what surprises lie ahead." No mean feat given that these Animals' discography now numbers 11 full-length albums. So get ready to zone and maybe even leave your body for a bit. These days, any escape through facilitated reverie is welcome.