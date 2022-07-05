VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Animal Collective play The Beacham on 'Time Skiffs' tour Saturday

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 6:11 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE
courtesy image

The last time indie-electronic stalwarts Animal Collective were set to play Orlando was back in 2016, the show was unfortunately — and unavoidably — scuppered due to a death in the family. Members of the band went above and beyond to make up for it, though; in 2019 Avey Tare (with Deakin pitching in) and Geologist played a show under their solo guises that drew raves and swoons from the sold-out crowd in attendance.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Animal Collective are again touring — this time behind new album Time Skiffs — and again beset by logistical obstacles, like a brush with COVID that derailed a number of shows in May and June. But the band are undeterred, starting a new leg of North American touring this week with a cluster of start-up shows here in the Sunshine State.

Animal Collective will play the Beacham, a good choice in that the quartet have long outgrown their underground (masked) roots and crossed over to a large audience that will be no doubt eager to see them. Time Skiffs, released earlier this year, has been hailed as a harmonious (heh) balance between the group's earlier, wild-eyed and freeform experimentation and their latter-day knack for a memorable melody or three.

On this tour, besides a healthy serving of new music, Animal Collective are promising a musical journey that "reflects on their two-decade career so far, and what surprises lie ahead." No mean feat given that these Animals' discography now numbers 11 full-length albums. So get ready to zone and maybe even leave your body for a bit. These days, any escape through facilitated reverie is welcome.
Event Details
Animal Collective

Animal Collective

Sat., July 9, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$31

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016

Things to do in Orlando, June 30–July 3: NoCap, James Hype, American Vaudeville Spectacular

By Orlando Weekly Staff

NoCap headlines the Beacham on Thursday

Also in Music

Purity Ring talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring's Megan James talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's Orlando show was a masterstroke of artistry and mystique

By Bao Le-Huu

Ralf Hütter of Kraftwerk
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us