Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Alien Witch offshoot Doxy release new album of skeletal psych-rock

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando's Doxy release debut album - Photo courtesy Doxy/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Doxy/Bandcamp
Orlando's Doxy release debut album

Once again, Dee Crittenden is proving to be one of Orlando’s more restless artists. Apparently, the prolific Alien Witch and Fabulous Weapon acts aren’t enough to contain this seemingly inexhaustible wellspring of musical ideas, because Crittenden just debuted new solo project Doxy and will soon follow with yet another vessel named Sextoy.

On freshly released maiden album Piss on Fire Call Off the Dogs, Doxy emphasizes Crittenden’s rock side. While the Brian Jonestown Massacre are a key influence, Doxy walks a bleaker path with a skeletal, psychedelic drone.


They’re now on Bandcamp but this week you can see them live at their second show ever on Thursday, April 13, at Uncle Lou’s.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Industrial legend Paul Barker brings Lead Into Gold to Will’s Pub on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Lead Into Gold pay Will's Pub on Wednesday

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close' with an all-star cast of Orlando MCs

By Bao Le-Huu

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close'

Orlando guitarist Bobby Koelble hit the road as part of all-star band Death to All

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando musician and instructor Bobby Koelble

Orlando psych-rock band Someday River release ambitious new single ‘I’ll Wait’

By Matthew Moyer

Someday River's Grayson Charnock playing at Grandma Party in 2022

Also in Music

Laura Jane Grace comes back home to Florida at a crucial time

By Shelton Hull

Laura Jane Grace

Thomas Milovac plays a program of avant-garde improv jazz

By Bao Le-Huu

Milovac lying on the floor playing bass with Bongus

Belarusian post-punkers Molchat Doma get cold in Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Molchat Doma get dour at Orlando's Plaza Lve on Friday

Get happy! Happy Fits play rescheduled Orlando show at last

By Gabby Macogay

Get happy! Happy Fits play rescheduled Orlando show at last
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us