Alien Witch offshoot Doxy release new album of skeletal psych-rock

Photo courtesy Doxy/Bandcamp Orlando's Doxy release debut album

<a href="https://doxy123.bandcamp.com/album/piss-on-fire-call-off-the-dogs">Piss On Fire Call Off The Dogs by Doxy</a>

Once again, Dee Crittenden is proving to be one of Orlando’s more restless artists. Apparently, the prolific Alien Witch and Fabulous Weapon acts aren’t enough to contain this seemingly inexhaustible wellspring of musical ideas, because Crittenden just debuted new solo project Doxy and will soon follow with yet another vessel named Sextoy.On freshly released maiden album, Doxy emphasizes Crittenden’s rock side. While the Brian Jonestown Massacre are a key influence, Doxy walks a bleaker path with a skeletal, psychedelic drone.They’re now on Bandcamp but this week you can see them live at their second show ever on Thursday, April 13, at Uncle Lou’s.