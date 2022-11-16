AAHZ throws annual Thanksgiving eve Orlando-breaks reunion at the Beacham on Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo by Blaise Joseph, courtesy DJ Icey DJ Icey will be at this year's AAHZ reunion

Oh, Thanksgiving dinner with extended family’s gonna be extra fun this year in this political climate and fresh off the midterms. Might as well treat yourself and sweat out the dread the night before at this old-school dance tradition.Orlando’s seminal house-music event AAHZ will reconvene again to drop the classic bass. AAHZ resident DJs Kimball Collins and Dave Cannalte will be joined by an all-star lineup of DJ Icey, Andy Hughes, John Debo, Baby Anne and Tony Faline.After shakin’ dat azz all night long, you’ll be way too spent and satisfied to bother trying to explain PLUR to your MAGA uncle over the dinner table.