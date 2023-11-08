What’s new on streaming this week, from ‘The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend’ to ‘The Buccaneers’

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend is the true story of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, who spent her money how she liked, TYVM

Premieres Wednesday :

The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend — Learn all about the national scandal that erupted in France after filthy-rich L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt lavished hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gifts on a younger male friend. His defense? "Because I'm worth it." (Netflix)

The Buccaneers — An unfinished novel by Edith Wharton yields an eight-episode miniseries in which rich American party girls of the late 1800s travel to England to nab well-bred aristocrats for husbands. If Wharton had lived 150 years later, I think we know how the book would have ended: The tabloids find out which one is half Black and never let her alone. (Apple TV+)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld — You'll never guess where a bunch of German hackers ran their Dark Web operation from: a genuine NATO bunker! OK, maybe that's a spoiler. But still, isn't it nice to know that organization is good for something? (Netflix)

Escaping Twin Flames — One month after Prime Video ran an exposé of Christian dating service Twin Flames Universe, Netflix gets into the act with its own three-part investigation. What's left to uncover? Oddly, one of them might know what happened to David Miscavage's wife. Damnedest thing. (Netflix)

Robbie Williams — Yes, it's going to take four episodes to do justice to the biggest-selling recording artist in U.K. history. Or as he's known over here, "Not Mrs. Doubtfire." (Netflix)

The Santa Clauses — Having failed to find someone to take over for him as Santa, Tim Allen's Scott Calvin turns to his own son in Season 2. You know, just like God had to do after he gave up on the devil. (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday :

Rap Sh!t — Season 2 finds Shawna and Mia hoping that a booking as the opening act on a big tour will be their ticket to the big time. And they'd better act quickly, because they only have 11 years until Suge Knight gets out of prison and starts controlling all this stuff again. (Max)

Sesame Street — Highlights of Season 54 include lessons in sign language and Tagalog, plus the traditions of Lunar New Year and the Jewish Sabbath. Hey, there's one thing you can learn on Sesame Street that they won't teach you at an American university. (Max)

Premieres Friday :

007: Road to a Million — Brian Cox is the host of a competition in which average Joes and Janes perform James Bond-like feats for big bucks. Volunteer to get your naked balls bashed in with a knotted rope, and you advance to the lightning round. (Prime Video)

At the Moment — Taiwan sends us an anthology of 10 love stories set during the darkest days of the COVID epidemic. Or as we call it in America, "next week." (Netflix)

Birth/Rebirth — Comparisons to Cronenberg have followed this Sundance 2023 shocker about a morgue worker who finds there's a heavy price to pay for bringing a little girl back from the dead. Hey, tell me about it. You try finding a midnight screening of that PAW Patrol movie. (Shudder)

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers — The New York comic and Daily Show writer takes to the stage to lament the pitfalls of being soft-spoken. To be fair, it would probably help if she used a microphone. (Prime Video)

Fame After Fame — Now that the Spanish trash TV magazine Sálvame is over, its top personalities have to look for honest jobs. And of course they're doing it for the reality cameras, because you go with what you know. I mean, Harvey Levin wouldn't apply at Jersey Mike's if he knew no one was watching. (Netflix)

For All Mankind — An alternate 2003 is the setting for Season 4, in which the squabbling nations of Earth vie for control of a resource-rich asteroid. See, if they were one nation under a groove, they could just exhort the cosmos to back dat assteroid up. (Apple TV+)

The Killer — Se7en director David Fincher and writer Andrew Kevin Walker reunite to tell the story of a hitman (Michael Fassbender) who struggles to keep himself together after a job goes awry. It's arriving on streaming after a theatrical run that was typically just short enough to deny anybody serious residuals. But yeah, let's talk about how coldly amoral contract killing is. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday :

The Lady Bird Diaries — Conversations with the late Lady Bird Johnson reveal what it was like to be First Lady during one of America's most controversial presidencies. Topics of discussion include the relative merits of the Vietnam conflict and whether LBJ was really packing the kind of hog everybody said. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday :

Criminal Code — The real-life workings of Brazil's Department of Federal Police are the inspiration for an action series that puts the DPF on the trail of big-time thieves. The first mystery for them to solve: "Were we ourselves involved in any way?" (Netflix)

How to Become a Mob Boss — The snarky, Peter Dinklage-hosted series of self-actualization shows turns its focus to the ins and outs of running a criminal network. Listen, you know the joke here is going to be something about a streamer being the best place to come for that kind of tutelage. So why don't we just skip it, and you can tell me how your Mom is doing? (Netflix)

A Murder at the End of the World — Looking for the intersection point between Knives Out and Halt and Catch Fire, this mystery series presents it as a novel twist that the lead sleuth in a multi-suspect murder case is a "Gen-Z hacker." Apparently, the hardest part was getting time off from her day job at NATO. (Hulu)

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — Racers from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and pro golfers from Full Swing pair up to play a live eight holes from Las Vegas. Sounds like the golfers have the natural advantage, so maybe next time they'll balance things out by having everybody try to merge onto I-4 from the 408 with a pregnant woman in the backseat. (Netflix)

Suburræterna — Italy's Suburra crime saga enters a new chapter, in an eight-episode series that finds Rome in disarray and up for grabs by the cleverest criminal. Shouldn't they just pick whomever Matt Gaetz likes? (Netflix)

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl — In his first stand-up special, the California comedian and YouTuber tries to find that sweet spot between making fun of fuccbois and outing himself as one of them. Just like you have to do every night at Bahama Breeze. (Prime Video)