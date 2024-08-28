Orlando Urban Film Festival returns to Dr. Phillips Center with special guest Glynn Turman

Celebrity meet-and-greets, artist performances and a selection of more than 30 films

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Glynn Turman is a featured guest at the Orlando Urban Film Festival - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Glynn Turman is a featured guest at the Orlando Urban Film Festival
The Orlando Urban Film Festival is heading back to town with a special guest in tow.

After selling out last year, the film and music awards celebration is set to takeover the Dr. Phillips Center, highlighting Black talent and culture in the arts. Guests can expect celebrity meet-and-greets, artist performances and a selection of more than 30 films.

The event aims to uplift both emerging artists and established figures in the industry. And to help drive that sentiment home, this year's fest is set to bring out Emmy Award winning actor Glynn Turman.

The New York City native has remained a figure in the industry for decades, known largely for his start on Broadway and later roles in successful series and films including Cooley High, The Wire, Fargo, In Treatment and House of Lies.

The Orlando Urban Film Festival takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Tickets start at $48 and are available online now.

