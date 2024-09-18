New on Netflix: 'The Queen of Villains' chronicles the wild heyday of Japanese women's wrestling

Premieres Wednesday:

Agatha All Along — The wicked Ms. Harkness is back, and this time she's got a young goth acolyte with her as they journey to the source of every witch's ultimate power. But how many episodes can it really take for them to locate a Hot Topic? (Disney+)

Envious — As she nears 40, a terminally single Argentinean woman embarks on a path of self-discovery that may finally free her from the burden of always feeling jealous of her married friends. Step One: spending some actual time around her married friends. (Netflix)

I Am Georgina — Season 3 shows Georgina settling into her new life in Riyadh, where husband Cristiano Ronaldo is now playing soccer for the Saudi Pro League. A swanky beach house and a slot at Paris Fashion Week are among the signs she'll be maintaining h er jet-setting lifestyle ... as long as she can get a lift to the airport, because the Saudis surely won't let her drive there herself. (Netflix)

L-Pop Season 2 — Six new episodes follow the further adventures of a Mexican girl who travels to Korea to ape the career moves of her K-pop idols. Things turn darker this time when she learns she too is being drafted into the army, but won't be getting off with laundry duty like BTS. (Disney+)

What's Next: The Future With Bill Gates — In five documentary episodes, the billionaire tech mogul/philanthropist examines some of the biggest challenges to human security and fulfillment, including climate change, online disinformation and those underage bitches who just can't keep their mouths shut. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Frasier — Season 2 of the revival includes a return to the studios of Seattle's KACL for a reunion with old colleagues Bulldog and Bebe. Still no Niles, but with Kelsey Grammer doubling down on the MAGA, I'm sure the prospect of losing Obergefell is going to be the bonding moment those kids have been waiting for. (Paramount+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — Meanwhile, the '90s brothers who were almost as lovable as Frasier and Niles get the Ryan Murphy treatment, in a series dramatization that revels in such off-wall casting choices as Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the slaughtered mom and pop and Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne. Keep your eyes peeled for Evan Peters' cameo as a courthouse water cooler, because the guy can do anything. (Netflix)

The Queen of Villains — This depiction of the heyday of Japanese women's wrestling casts comedian Yuriyan Retriever as infamous ring star Dump Matsumoto. The last time we saw the words "retriever" and "dump" in the same sentence, the PAW Patrol blooper reel had just dropped. (Netflix)

Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods — God love him, he just keeps on trying. Genre media's überdude of underperformance is back with an animated show that's bound to do for Norse mythology what his last project did for Kurosawa-derived space opera. (In streaming parlance, it's known as "bubkes.") (Netflix)

A Very Royal Scandal — Less than half a year after Rufus Sewell interpreted Prince Andrew's notorious BBC flameout as dramatic fodder for Netflix, here's Michael Sheen stepping into the role to portray the very same set of events. Imagine if there were nearly this level of interest in the American names on Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs. On the other hand, you wouldn't have the fun and excitement of hoping they'll break out into a silly walk. (Prime Video)

Premieres Friday:

Blood Legacy — A South African corporation scrambles to regroup after its patriarch and CEO is found murdered on the grounds of the family estate. Hey, there's an idea Elon's kid might want to take a good look at. (Netflix)

Courtois: La Vuelta del Número 1 — The soccer-documentary genre wrings four episodes out of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' recovery from a pair of knee injuries. Meanwhile, I've got chafing in places you don't want to know about, and I can't even book an infomercial. (Prime Video)

La Maison — Sent reeling by scandal, a French fashion dynasty fights to preserve its legacy and fend off a hostile takeover in a 10-episode drama that'll have you taking a second look at the clothes in your own closet. If that frayed Beefy King T-shirt could talk, what tales of sex and intrigue would it tell? (Apple TV+)

Little Miss Innocent — An exclusive jailhouse interview is the highlight of this three-episode profile of Kaitlyn Conley, who's currently serving 23 years for fatally poisoning the mother of her ex-boyfriend. Murdering the mother of your ex seems indicative of a tragic failure to move on — you should be focusing on what you'd like to do to your current partner's family — but the woman also happened to be Conley's boss, which makes her a far more sympathetic figure as far as I'm concerned. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval — The unmasked Queen of Mean takes to the stand-up stage one last time, to complain how unfair it was that everybody suddenly turned on her when all she had done was spend years secretly perpetrating and enabling abuse. Yeah, imagine if she had done something really bad, like saying Portia had IVF when she really meant IUI. (Netflix)

Evolution of the Black Quarterback — A three-part documentary lauds the vital contributions Black QBs have made to the game of football. And as our guide to this enlightening and inspiring history, the producers of the show have chosen ... Michael Vick. EXCUSE ME, ARE THEY EFFING KIDDING? Why didn't they just ask Kristi Noem instead?? (Maybe they figured she simply didn't have a dog in the fight.) (Prime Video)

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal — True crime meets dodgy supernatural folk tales in an eight-episode docuseries that makes ghosts and extraterrestrials the fall guys for the evil that men do. But if you do your research, the Wendigo was just holding that bag of weed for a friend. (Hulu)