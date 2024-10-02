New on Netflix: New seasons of 'Chef's Table,' 'Love Is Blind,' 'Unsolved Mysteries,' 'V/H/S Beyond' and more

Premieres Wednesday:

Chef's Table: Noodles — Back after two years, the culinary series summons chefs from around the world to share their favorite noodle recipes. Sounds like somebody missed an opportunity by not titling it Wherever I May Ramen. (Netflix)

The Last Days of the Space Age — The Australia of 1979 is the setting of an eight-episode dramedy that takes place as a power strike looms, the Miss Universe contest arrives in Perth and Skylab crashes dangerously close by. Hulu says these real-life events put the region "at the center of the world's headlines." But honestly, all I can remember about Australia in 1979 is that KISS toured there a year later. (Hulu)

Love Is Blind — Season 7 of this reality show draws from a pool of Washington, D.C., singles for its latest experiment in matchmaking that circumvents the traditional dating process. But wait: I thought Laura Loomer was from Florida? (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 — The new season examines a fresh set of inexplicable phenomena, from cattle mutilations to the continued insurability of Perry Farrell. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist — This Halloween-themed sequel to the 2022 animated hit about lovable gangster animals isn't available on Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan. But if your kids have seen the original, surely they've learned a thing or two about "creative work-arounds." (Netflix)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch — The stakes are high in Season 2, with Gizmo going bad and his human pals having to rescue him while trying to save all of San Francisco from Armageddon. Been to San Francisco lately? I think Gizmo has the better shot here. (Max)

Heartstopper — Hayley "Agent Carter" Atwell joins the cast in Season 3, in the role of an aunt who has some frank advice for Nick about his relationship with Charlie. That advice: Make him take you dancing before his ass gets stuck in a block of ice for 70 years. (Netflix)

The Legend of Vox Machina — Season 3 finds our motley crew of humans, elves, gnomes and druids confronting "inner and outer demons" as they fight to save their reality. Hope they can work through their crippling case of impostor syndrome, because outer demons can smell a deep-seated feeling of inadequacy on you like Five Guys. (Prime Video)

Salem's Lot — The third filmed version of Stephen King's classic book has whittled down a narrative we once thought of as "sprawling" into a tidy 113 minutes. In one of many economical changes, Barlow can now make you a vampire simply by sneezing on you. (Max)

Trouble — Being incarcerated for a murder he didn't commit complicates a Swedish single dad's plans to get his daughter a horse for her birthday. The obvious solution: conjugal visits with Elon Musk! (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

CTRL — A pair of married Indian influencers find their security and their sense of reality shattered after one of them cheats and the other turns to AI for revenge. What, dropping authentic nudes suddenly doesn't cut it anymore? (Netflix)

It's What's Inside — Opening a mysterious suitcase leads to an evening of body-swapping mayhem for a bunch of reunited college friends. Critics and audiences alike raved about this film when it played Sundance, correctly perceiving that the marketplace has been starving for a mashup of Pulp Fiction, The Big Chill and Freaky Friday. (Netflix)

The Platform 2 — Return to the dystopian Spanish penal complex, in time to watch a new inmate kick up a fuss about the unjust and inhumane system by which its incarcerated are fed. (Basically, the folks on the upper floors get the best stuff. But that seems like a minor quibble when you compare it to Wendy's peak pricing.) (Netflix)

Ranma ½ — The term "gender fluidity" takes on a whole new meaning in an anime series about a young woman whose fiancé turns female whenever he comes into contact with cold water. Amazingly, the show is a reboot of a franchise that began all the way back in 1989, which means that Japan has either been way ahead of the curve on trans issues or has a really serious public-works problem. (Netflix)

V/H/S Beyond — The seventh installment of the found-footage anthology series leans a bit more toward the sci-fi end of the horror spectrum. In one segment, a plane full of would-be skydivers has a midair crash with a UFO. This is where you take your chances with the shark, right? (Shudder)

Premieres Monday:

The Menendez Brothers — Having expressed their outrage at being portrayed unsympathetically by Ryan Murphy, parricidalists Lyle and Erik get to plead their case anew from behind bars. Given that both shows are on the same streamer, you might dismiss this as a case of cynically playing all sides against each other, but it's really the post-Reagan version of the Fairness Doctrine. (Netflix)

Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October — The assimilation of our alien heroes into Earth society enters a new stage when Korvo develops an obsession with Halloween. Too bad Dan Stevens has already replaced the disgraced Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo, because boy does this sound like a job for Glenn Danzig. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Ali Wong: Single Lady — In her fourth Netflix special, the comic describes what it's like to be divorced and dating. Remember, last time she was telling us how she'd never leave her husband despite fantasizing about cheating on him every five minutes. Wonder what she daydreams about now ... Bill Hader covered in Nutella? (Netflix)

Dinner Time Live With David Chang — Season 2 adds a holiday overlay to the spectacle of watching restaurateur Chang cook for his celebrity pals. Personally, if I want to see the 1 percent get the Christmas dinner they deserve, I'll wait for The Menu 2: Now Bring Us Some Diddy Pudding. (Netflix)

Killer Cakes — Matthew Lillard hosts a culinary competition that teams amateur bakers with Hollywood SFX artists to create the goriest, most revolting cakes possible. Or as they're known in Florida, "anything you didn't get at Publix." (Prime Video)