New on Netflix, 'El Dorado: Everything the Nazis Hate' extols a nightclub that was the epicenter of gay activity in 1920s Berlin

(NOTE: Premiere dates will get increasingly hypothetical as the writers' strike continues. Pretty soon, you might have to Jenga and chill!)

Premieres Wednesday:

Delete — If you Google "Delete Netflix," you mostly get suggestions for how to ... well, delete Netflix. Which honestly isn't a bad idea, especially if you've already seen all of I Think You Should Leave Season 3. But you might want to stick around for Delete, a Thai series in which an adulterous couple come into possession of a mysterious cell phone that allows them to erase their respective spouses from reality. Damn, that's two good ideas already, and the week is just getting started. (Netflix)

El Dorado: Everything the Nazis Hate — A combination of archival footage and re-creations takes us back to a nightclub that was the epicenter of gay activity in 1920s Berlin, before Hitler's forces laid waste to the community. Or for a similar experience, you could just visit Southern Nights now. (Netflix)

Hijack — How to go from "Let's roll" to "Let's talk," in a short 22 years: When a plane is hijacked by terrorists, the passengers' hopes for survival rest with one of their own (Idris Elba) who happens to be an expert corporate negotiator. Hey, it's worth a shot. I just never imagined you could pacify a hijacker by promising him a corner cell with a window. (Apple TV+)

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — Believe it or not, one of the most popular pastimes of the '90s was watching spandex-clad 'roid ragers whale the tar out of each other on TV. They even had their own attraction on I-Drive! Now it's three decades later, and all that's left of the American Gladiators franchise is this docuseries retrospective. And if you want to see experts in the art of aggression endangering one another's life and limb for your amusement, you need to go clubbing on Orange Avenue on a weekend night. (Netflix)

Run Rabbit Run — Sarah Snook of Succession plays a fertility doctor whose daughter appears to be experiencing memories of a past life. Worse yet, that life was mostly spent going to Chuck E. Cheese with the Duggars. (Netflix)

Weekend Family — The French sitcom returns for a second season, with single dad Fred (Eric Judor) still trying to navigate partial custody of his three daughters from three different mothers. Between this and Mamma Mia!, I really feel as if conservatives might be worryingly unduly about Pete Buttigieg's family. (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday:

Ooku: The Inner Chambers — This anime series is based on the hoary sci-fi trope of an elite group of men being kept as sex slaves in a female-dominated society. Because if there's one thing Ian Miles Cheong has learned to appreciate, it's a seller's market. (Netflix)

Secret Chef — The ongoing quest to make each new cooking competition kookier than the last finds a new high-water mark: Contestants are isolated in an underground bunker and take orders from an animated talking hat. See, the secret ingredient is love. And gummies. (Hulu)

Ten Year Old Tom — A new school year brings a new set of milestones for Tom in Season 2, including getting drunk for the very first time. Wait, this kid is still 10, right? Because I was under the impression they've moved on to huffing by that age. (Max)

The Witcher — The first five episodes of Season 3 find monster-killer Geralt (Henry Cavill) having to put aside his trademark detachment and confront life's harsh emotional realities. And speaking of harsh realities, this is the last season for Cavill, who thought bailing from the series would be easy with Superman as a parachute. Learn more about the situation in my upcoming Hollywood tell-all, Everything Zack Snyder Touches Dies. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Celebrity — Becoming an overnight sensation on social media proves to have deadly consequences in the latest provocative K-drama. Among its other diversions, the show will feature an appearance by Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop. Wow, one more "K" and this show would qualify to review history textbooks in Florida. (Netflix)

Is It Cake, Too? — Season 2 invites more intrepid bakers to create cakes that look exactly like household objects, like handbags and athletic shoes. I'd like to see a cake made to resemble a Roomba, but you'd have to have the guts to include the essential ingredient of cat puke. (Netflix)

Nimona — Chloë Grace Moretz voices the title character in this animated feature about a shapeshifting teen who helps a disgraced knight clear his name. "A consistent delight," says The Hollywood Reporter. "You can't just shift your shape!" says J.K. Rowling. (Netflix)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan — John Krasinski's Jack becomes acting deputy director of the CIA in the show's fourth and final season. Wow, that's a very slow climb to not very high at all. Mike Pompeo was director, and all he had to do was two seasons as a cabana boy on Temptation Island. (Prime Video)

Premieres Saturday:

One Piece — The arrival of the seasons "Thriller Bark" and "TV Original 2" adds 55 more episodes to Netflix's library of anime adventures adapted from the most popular manga in history. Some fans believe it has even outsold the Bible — which isn't remotely close to true, but isn't it nice to see Jesus on the defensive for a change? (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday:

Etheria Film Night 2023 — Entries in the 10th annual festival of horror, science fiction and fantasy films made by women will stream through the end of the month. Also going on until the end of the month: Dudebros clogging up the Etheria and Shudder Twitter feeds with "What is a woman?" (Shudder)

Premieres Monday:

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — The first in a quartet of scientifically minded documentaries shadows rival archaeologists as they race to unearth the secrets of ancient Egypt. According to the rules of streaming, the first one to prove Cleopatra was Black gets a development deal. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

The King Who Never Was — Revisit the rough times and controversial life of Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Naples, who has over the years been accused of murder, criminal association, racketeering, conspiracy, corruption and exploitation of prostitution. This docuseries has answers to any question you might have, including the obvious one: "Naples Italy or Naples Florida?" (Netflix)