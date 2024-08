Legal Public Notices 8/14/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Abigail Glasgow 1191, Summer Brown 1351, Jessica Betourd 1626, Kellie Moore 1647, Natalie Brzeski 1099, Catherine Adams-Eflin 1644, Autumn Horne 1192. Publication Dates: August 7 and 14, 2024. Gustavo Aragon- household items. Michael Stewart - boxes, trophies. Paul Abbaleo - Household item. Joshua Black - clothing. Eric Meeks - Furniture, Oneil Mason-Home goods, Deidre Marshall -House items, Tricia Maier-house goods, Rose Cherry- house goods, Debra Romaine-Household items, Randall Pinette-houseware. Eric saxon-Household items, Robert Lake-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items. Barbara Bayless- Furniture clothes Jennifer Smith- Full mattress and box spring; boxes of household goods Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Torran Watterson- Bikes odd & ends Gladys Torres- 2 twin beds, 1 queen bedroom set, bed frame, 4 chair dinning table, boxes, TVs Hannah Onorato- boxes, suitcase, safe Javier Lozano- tools, exercise equipment, table Jeannick Duquela- Household furniture, 3 bedroom Sandra Hall- Household items, boxes and personal items. Jonathan Aldana-Household Goods/Furniture Benny Daniel-Household furniture, jackets, tools, boxes Jack Pinnock-Freezer, Refrigerator, Stove, Household goods Chelena Johnson-Dresser, Bins, Boxes, Household Fabiola Lim-Shelves, Bins, Kitchen Items Shereece Strachan-Twin size bedroom set, Mattress' & box springs, totes, books, dressers. Enosch Fils-Bed, Music equipment, furniture Dontavius Howard-Vending machines, tires, boxes Alexandra Pietrzykowski-Chairs, bed, table, microwave Joanne Langton-Household Goods/Furniture Stephenson Seebran-awn mower, weed eater, boxes Teresa Whitman-Chairs, Bins, Cushions, Bed, Wall art Fredricka Williams-Bed, Dresser, Chairs, boxes. Christopher Hanna homegoods, Candice Hazel homegoods Otis Schmakel personal items. Von Marie Figueroa: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Danielle Flowers: dresser, household goods, tables, totes, boxes. Andres Zuniga: mattress, freezer, clothing, tools. Sampson Leonard Campbell: end tables, clothing, mattress, boxes, lamps, furniture, stereo; Ilia Cox: mattress, electronics, kitchenware, household goods; Adrian Fernandez: box, Black Honda Rebel motorcycle*(not included sale); Evelyn G Perez: clothing, household, boxes, pressure washer; Tiffany Wallace: Gray Hyundai Veracruz; Rikianne Patterson: boxes, totes, clothes, wall art, shoes; Jessicalee Rodriguez: totes, toys, rims, shelving, sneakers Victoria Bramlett: wheelchair, furniture, boxes, fishing poles. Elias Walker: clothes, boxes, computers, monitors, TV. Stephen Harris: lamps, toys, tools, art, boxes, mirrors, furniture. Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Shelving, Electronics, Totes. Mini Fridge. Jason Birkett: Household Goods, Mattress, Mini Fridge, Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Totes. Michelle Williams: Household Goods, Toys , Bins , Plastic Bags. Moises Michel- king size bed, boxes, safe, pressure washer, walker, gazebo, luggage, totes. Saba Cleaners LLC- Boxes, mannequins, clothing racks, totes, packing/shipping supplies, baby seat, beauty supplies, clothes hangers, filing cabinet, office supplies, 2 Dell monitors. Monique Girace: bed, dresser, TV, Christmas decor, clothes, boxes, bags, toys, totes, arts and crafts; Swain Flowers: bags, boxes, toolbox, fan, grill, vacuum; Troy Jones: guitar, clothes, kid bike, scooter, monitor, bags, boxes, toys. S & L Nursery INC. Tent, Folding Tables, Totes: Charles Gerwig, Totes, Luggage: Michelle Roberts, Dresser, Fridge, Mattresses Carlos Cepeda- Totes, boxes, chair Ryan Maddox, boxes, furniture, appliances; Rafael C Serra Torres Elizabeth Joseph: Mattress & bedding, books, electronics, boxes, computers, cat cage. Imran Tariq- Shelf, Books, Boxes; Ricky keys Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. Robert Jen Rosambert-Business, Mattress; Carlos M Blount Office Stuff; Tatiana Lopez-Crafting items, medical equipment. Erica Kindred-Totes, Bags, Couch, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes Jayvian Travis-Appliances, Lamps, Baby Items, Furniture, Personal Effects, Boxes Harold Brisbane-Chairs, Totes, Sports Equipment Bags, Memorabilia, Boxes Michael Parks-Sitting Chair, Personal Effects, Furniture, Household Items, Boxes Tiffany Flowers-Personal Effects, Boxes, Bags, Suitcases Dasha McGriff-Personal Items Jerrod Ford-Coolers, Car Parts, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture Latoya Anderson- Toys and Games, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Deep Freezer, Bags. IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GIBSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. CLINTONISHA MOORE, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL JEROME ROGER, DEFENDANT, DOCKET NO. 25136. PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: JOEL JEROME ROGER In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, JOEL JEROME ROGER, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. JOEL JEROME ROGER is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause in the Chancery Court of GIBSON COUNTY, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and serve a copy of said Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint and this matter will be presented to the Court without further Notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly. This the 24th day of June, 2024. /s/ CLERK & MASTER. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.R.J. DOB: 9/24/2022, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Y.R.J. born on September 24, 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 17, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of July, 2024. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: C.D.D. DOB: 3/14/2014, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.D.D. born on March 14, 2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 4, 2024, at 10 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 30, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 25th day of July, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk. Pierrot Dupalis-Boxes, Tools, Ladders, Clarissa Woodside-Personal/cloths couch, bed; Esther Juste-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Eric Vargas-Furniture, Bedding, clothes, electronics, TV. 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Christina Kang: king bed, toys, vanity dining table w/ chairs, tv/stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes; Saundra Jones: Home goods; Mariah Herron: clothing, racks from business; Fredrick Johnson: 2 queen size beds, home furniture, 2 dressers , nightstand, 2 dining tables, 2 living room sets. Janita Williams-Household Goods, Walter Tyler-personal and business items, Ursula Harris-Household Goods, Jamaal Davis-Cooking appliances, Marlos Jenkins-Household Goods, Charmen Mais-Johnson-Household Goods, Jameica Flavien-Household goods Notice Is Hereby Given that Destination Pet, LLC, 8822 S. Ridgeline Blvd, #260, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Oviedo Pet Resort, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State. Ridgeline Blvd, #260, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Oviedo Pet Resort, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Aurelia Brown: household items; Brandee Pendleton: Furniture; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; Jamila Wade: air fry totes; Josef P Powell: Business books, records etc furniture; Lenford Grandison: Stand up mirror, Boxes,clothes; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Mark Key: Bed, Boxes, furniture; Meronais Exavier: household goods; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance boxes tv clothes; Sharron Wilcox: household goods; Yzeaminda Parker: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Wislande Ovilma- vending mahcine, boxes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on12:00pm at the location indicated: Store1001 Lee rd, Orlando, FL 32810 407.489.3742 Migel Gonzalez-boxes, bikes, totes; Doris Roper- furniture, boxes; Delray Herring-clothes, boxes, furniture; Vina Chetri-totes, clothing; Ryan Rege- boxes, blankets; Kendrick DeShay-boxes, totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23, 2024 at the location indicated:800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: William Mclean- furniture: Marvin Kemp- household items: Tiffani Galvan- furniture, household items: Robert Moraga-household products and boxes: Vanessa Angle- Tv's, fridge, washer, dryer, tv stand, desk, king size mattress: Mike Johns- 2 boxes, 1 crate: Marie J Piard- boxes, totes, kids items and sport equipment, one bed, one bicycle, kitchen utensils, etc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Roland Wilson-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.