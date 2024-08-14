Legal Public Notices 8/14/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Abigail Glasgow 1191, Summer Brown 1351, Jessica Betourd 1626, Kellie Moore 1647, Natalie Brzeski 1099, Catherine Adams-Eflin 1644, Autumn Horne 1192. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: August 7 and 14, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 23rd, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Gustavo Aragon- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 23rd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Michael Stewart - boxes, trophies. Paul Abbaleo - Household item. Joshua Black - clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 23, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Eric Meeks - Furniture, Oneil Mason-Home goods, Deidre Marshall -House items, Tricia Maier-house goods, Rose Cherry- house goods, Debra Romaine-Household items, Randall Pinette-houseware. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on August 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Eric saxon-Household items, Robert Lake-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 August 23rd, 2024, 11:00AM Barbara Bayless- Furniture clothes Jennifer Smith- Full mattress and box spring; boxes of household goods Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Torran Watterson- Bikes odd & ends Gladys Torres- 2 twin beds, 1 queen bedroom set, bed frame, 4 chair dinning table, boxes, TVs Hannah Onorato- boxes, suitcase, safe Javier Lozano- tools, exercise equipment, table Jeannick Duquela- Household furniture, 3 bedroom Sandra Hall- Household items, boxes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on August 23, 2024 @ 12:00PM Jonathan Aldana-Household Goods/Furniture Benny Daniel-Household furniture, jackets, tools, boxes Jack Pinnock-Freezer, Refrigerator, Stove, Household goods Chelena Johnson-Dresser, Bins, Boxes, Household Fabiola Lim-Shelves, Bins, Kitchen Items Shereece Strachan-Twin size bedroom set, Mattress' & box springs, totes, books, dressers. Enosch Fils-Bed, Music equipment, furniture Dontavius Howard-Vending machines, tires, boxes Alexandra Pietrzykowski-Chairs, bed, table, microwave Joanne Langton-Household Goods/Furniture Stephenson Seebran-awn mower, weed eater, boxes Teresa Whitman-Chairs, Bins, Cushions, Bed, Wall art Fredricka Williams-Bed, Dresser, Chairs, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913 Christopher Hanna homegoods, Candice Hazel homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 Otis Schmakel personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Von Marie Figueroa: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Danielle Flowers: dresser, household goods, tables, totes, boxes. Andres Zuniga: mattress, freezer, clothing, tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Sampson Leonard Campbell: end tables, clothing, mattress, boxes, lamps, furniture, stereo; Ilia Cox: mattress, electronics, kitchenware, household goods; Adrian Fernandez: box, Black Honda Rebel motorcycle*(not included sale); Evelyn G Perez: clothing, household, boxes, pressure washer; Tiffany Wallace: Gray Hyundai Veracruz; Rikianne Patterson: boxes, totes, clothes, wall art, shoes; Jessicalee Rodriguez: totes, toys, rims, shelving, sneakers The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Victoria Bramlett: wheelchair, furniture, boxes, fishing poles. Elias Walker: clothes, boxes, computers, monitors, TV. Stephen Harris: lamps, toys, tools, art, boxes, mirrors, furniture.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Shelving, Electronics, Totes. Mini Fridge. Jason Birkett: Household Goods, Mattress, Mini Fridge, Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Michelle Williams: Household Goods, Toys , Bins , Plastic Bags.T he personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Moises Michel- king size bed, boxes, safe, pressure washer, walker, gazebo, luggage, totes. Saba Cleaners LLC- Boxes, mannequins, clothing racks, totes, packing/shipping supplies, baby seat, beauty supplies, clothes hangers, filing cabinet, office supplies, 2 Dell monitors. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Monique Girace: bed, dresser, TV, Christmas decor, clothes, boxes, bags, toys, totes, arts and crafts; Swain Flowers: bags, boxes, toolbox, fan, grill, vacuum; Troy Jones: guitar, clothes, kid bike, scooter, monitor, bags, boxes, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: S & L Nursery INC. Tent, Folding Tables, Totes: Charles Gerwig, Totes, Luggage: Michelle Roberts, Dresser, Fridge, Mattresses The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Carlos Cepeda- Totes, boxes, chair The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 9:52AM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: Ryan Maddox, boxes, furniture, appliances; Rafael C Serra Torres The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Elizabeth Joseph: Mattress & bedding, books, electronics, boxes, computers, cat cage. The personal goods stored therein by the following (8840) The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq- Shelf, Books, Boxes; Ricky keys Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Robert Jen Rosambert-Business, Mattress; Carlos M Blount Office Stuff; Tatiana Lopez-Crafting items, medical equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on August 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Erica Kindred-Totes, Bags, Couch, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes Jayvian Travis-Appliances, Lamps, Baby Items, Furniture, Personal Effects, Boxes Harold Brisbane-Chairs, Totes, Sports Equipment Bags, Memorabilia, Boxes Michael Parks-Sitting Chair, Personal Effects, Furniture, Household Items, Boxes Tiffany Flowers-Personal Effects, Boxes, Bags, Suitcases Dasha McGriff-Personal Items Jerrod Ford-Coolers, Car Parts, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture Latoya Anderson- Toys and Games, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Deep Freezer, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GIBSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. CLINTONISHA MOORE, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL JEROME ROGER, DEFENDANT, DOCKET NO. 25136. PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: JOEL JEROME ROGER In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, JOEL JEROME ROGER, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. JOEL JEROME ROGER is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause in the Chancery Court of GIBSON COUNTY, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and serve a copy of said Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint and this matter will be presented to the Court without further Notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly. This the 24th day of June, 2024. /s/ CLERK & MASTER.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.R.J. DOB: 9/24/2022, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP22-492 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ARIEL HOWELL Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Y.R.J. born on September 24, 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 17, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: C.D.D. DOB: 3/14/2014, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP23-082 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CHRISTOPHER DAY Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.D.D. born on March 14, 2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 4, 2024, at 10 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.DP21-156 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IBRAHIMA DOUKANSE, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-48. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gabriel Montanez, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 30, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 25th day of July, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on August 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Pierrot Dupalis-Boxes, Tools, Ladders, Clarissa Woodside-Personal/cloths couch, bed; Esther Juste-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Eric Vargas-Furniture, Bedding, clothes, electronics, TV.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Christina Kang: king bed, toys, vanity dining table w/ chairs, tv/stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes; Saundra Jones: Home goods; Mariah Herron: clothing, racks from business; Fredrick Johnson: 2 queen size beds, home furniture, 2 dressers , nightstand, 2 dining tables, 2 living room sets. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on August 23rd, 2024 at 1:00PM Janita Williams-Household Goods, Walter Tyler-personal and business items, Ursula Harris-Household Goods, Jamaal Davis-Cooking appliances, Marlos Jenkins-Household Goods, Charmen Mais-Johnson-Household Goods, Jameica Flavien-Household goodsThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Destination Pet, LLC, 8822 S. Ridgeline Blvd, #260, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Oviedo Pet Resort, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Aurelia Brown: household items; Brandee Pendleton: Furniture; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; Jamila Wade: air fry totes; Josef P Powell: Business books, records etc furniture; Lenford Grandison: Stand up mirror, Boxes,clothes; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Mark Key: Bed, Boxes, furniture; Meronais Exavier: household goods; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance boxes tv clothes; Sharron Wilcox: household goods; Yzeaminda Parker: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Wislande Ovilma- vending mahcine, boxes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23rd 12:00pm at the location indicated: Store 8138: 1001 Lee rd, Orlando, FL 32810 407.489.3742 Migel Gonzalez-boxes, bikes, totes; Doris Roper- furniture, boxes; Delray Herring-clothes, boxes, furniture; Vina Chetri-totes, clothing; Ryan Rege- boxes, blankets; Kendrick DeShay-boxes, totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: William Mclean- furniture: Marvin Kemp- household items: Tiffani Galvan- furniture, household items: Robert Moraga-household products and boxes: Vanessa Angle- Tv's, fridge, washer, dryer, tv stand, desk, king size mattress: Mike Johns- 2 boxes, 1 crate: Marie J Piard- boxes, totes, kids items and sport equipment, one bed, one bicycle, kitchen utensils, etc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Roland Wilson-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 23, 2024, at the locations indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: William Lamont Washington - home items, Tonya Williams - home items. Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Christopher Jordan - microwave, couch, luggage, totes, ladders; Jorge L Mojica - box spring, totes, fish tank, decoration, nightstand, couch, rug, backpacks. Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Maverick Matos - household goods. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: German Colon-Robles - mattress, barber seat, tools; Pamela Hinkfoth - misc household goods; Gabrielle Rochefort - boxes of clothing, kitchen items. Store 3024: 11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, 407.734.1315 @ 11:00 AM: Ralbin Yararo Duarte Ramirez - tools, totes, pet cage, boxes; Sedric A Williams - luggage, bags, weights, cooler, popcorn machine. Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Yaqeen Chowdhury - boxes, kitchen items; Briana Davis - household items; Jessica Bellard - household items; Vanessa Benitez Cotto - household items. Store 3519: 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806, 407.480.2931 @ 11:45 AM: Erica Masse - couch, tables, stand; Jeanette Wilcox - household goods/furniture, bins, boxes; Becky Lotton - nightstands, clothing, shelving, bedding; Brock Daley - boxes, mostly, and a car seat; Diane Vankirk - household goods & furniture. Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00 PM: Thomas Bieger - grills, household appliances, furniture; Antonella Arias - household goods, kitchen appliances; Janice Sanders - household appliances, bed, televisions; Timothy Williams - clothes, shoes, bags, boxes; Angelica McGill - household appliances, boxes, totes, shoes. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Xavier Hill - household and event items; Meghan McNash - boxes, bins, clothes, shoes; Lemar Ramirez - bed frame, boxes, dresser, tables, TV stand, patio furniture; Pedro Gonzalez - three-bedroom home furniture and household items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744, 407.414.5303 @ 12:30 PM: Anthony Thompson - TV, clothes, furniture; Diego Avonce - household goods; Larelle McClendon - speaker, boxes, car engine; Daniel Oddo - furniture, electronics, personal keepsakes. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: John Gonzalez/John Hernandez - ladder, metal pieces, bag, tools, sleeping bag, air-bag pump, wood door, bulbs; Kevin Watson - cabinets/shelves, toys, clothing/shoes, bedding items, personal effects, wall art, books, household goods, furniture, supplies; Kristin Alvarado - toys, bedding items, electronics, household goods, furniture, boxes; Mayelin Gonzalez - shelves, health items, clothing/shoes, mattress, personal effects, books, household goods, electronics, furniture, boxes, supplies. Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 PM: Ayannah Noisette - boxes, clothes, luggage, product; Joan Telfer - household items; Steven Kenny La Roche - personal stuff, work shoes; Luz Gonzalez - boxes. Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Luis Gonzalez - toddler car, baby walker, bikes, dry erase board; Michael Peterkin - furniture dolly, guitar, boxes; Matthew Wilfries - generator, air compressor, fold-up tables, bike; Vanessa Perez Malave - household goods, furniture, boxes. Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd, Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.4169 @ 1:30 PM: Lakesha Jones - fully furnished 1 bed; Enos Brown - household goods/furniture. Store 4217: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Terri Carey - boxes, bins, household goods; Ariel Samuel - household goods/furniture, TV/stereo equipment. Store 4227: 2334 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.930.4541 @ 2:00 PM: Shanequa Brown - boxes, bags, refrigerator, small entertainment center. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 22, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1123 - Thomas, Danielle; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 2033 - Clarke, Shania; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2049 - Malone, Justin; 2106 - Connelly, Sofia; 2193 - Quiles, Jorge R; 2279 - Gonzalez, Edith; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2342 - Gonzalez, Edith; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 3012 - Matos, Keyshla; 4024 - Lee, Toni; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4181 - Florence, Jermine; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4200 - Rivera, Roberto; 4216 - Vaughn, Thomas; 5026 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn PUBLIC STORAGE #08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0138 - Portorreal, Tania; 0356 - Calendrillo, Lauren; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1024 - Giguere, Jason; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 4003 - Hanzely, Carolyn; 5032 - Gonzalez Berrios, Carlos; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick PUBLIC STORAGE #08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0145 - Eady, Kimberly; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0251 - Rivera, Anamilena; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0259 - Perez, Roswitha; 0267 - Wilson, Kayla; 0271 - Rodrigo, Juan; 1009 - Morrison, Alex; 1026 - Straford, Tavares; 3013 - Atkins, Renita; 3025 - Soto, Jennifer; 3037 - Santiago, Leslie; 3043 - Alers, Ruben; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4011 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 7003 - Rojas, Valeria; 7082 - Dussuau, Stephane; 7108 - Almestica, Edwin; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7138 - Peguero, Juan; 8003 - Walker, Rashard; 8006 - Moore, Brandon; 8021 - Gregory, Jennifer G; 8027 - Sierra, Annie; 8038 - Gregory, Jennifer G; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8147 - Casilla, Maximo; 8167 - Santana, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE #08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0532 - Nicol, Cheri; 0539 - Vazquez, Michelle; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1018 - Grann, Steven; 1028 - Bonita Energy Solutions, Taylor, Thomas; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3010 - Pierson, Lawrence; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie; 5009 - Republic National Distributing Company, Wingfield, Willie PUBLIC STORAGE #08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0023 - Brown, Eric; 0035 - Cooper, Bricenda; 0074 - Cherry, Chad; 0079 - Vanarsdale, Matthew; 0175 - Brown, Alvin; 1004 - Roman, Xiomara; 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 1019 - Clarke, Shania; 2080 - Deshler, John; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4048 - Joyner, Tyrone; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5004 - Merced, Cristal; 5013 - Abidine, Yassine; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5040 - Seifert, Alexander; 5078 - Harwood, Kellyanne; 5163 - Miller, Gary; 7007 - Kanyok, Gerald; 7030 - Wyatt, Vanessa; 8010 - Cherry, Chad; 9002 - Kanyok, Jerry; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE #20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Newton, Latasha; C019 - Lemar, Jordan; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D027 - Halstead, John; D104 - Medina, Graciela; D137 - Valentin, Angel; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D146 - Pena, Maria; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D193 - Organized Pallets, Carius, Mack; D202 - Rivera, Isabel; D223 - Ojeda, Nelson; E013 - Amador, Ninoshka; E036 - Lovingood, Carmen; E089 - Verdejo, Fernando PUBLIC STORAGE #24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1232 - Sykes, Jasmine; 1279 - Goodwin, Jacob; 2014 - Branker, Ria; 2127 - Rojas, Reinaldo; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research, Lavalle, Aneurin; 2220 - Weyenberg, Anthony; 2224 - Perez, Carlos; 2312 - Carter, Damel; 2313 - Riboul, Sammantha; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3036 - Tshilombo, Eugene; 3069 - Lopez, Veronica Pena; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3178 - Hamilton, Mariah; 3231 - FermiTron, Inc., Cantave, Guilford; 3263 - Maysonet, Angel; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3401 - Knight, Savannah; F339 - Houston, Craig; F367 - Cohen, Todd; F386 - Vargas, Leonardo; F395 - Louisa, Sandy; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G470 - Mora, Uriah; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H571 - Gayle, Moesha; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; J699 - Dalan, Isabella PUBLIC STORAGE #25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Rosado, Luis; 1427 - Rinesmith, Michael; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2058 - Pereira, Yamilette; 2087 - Irizarry, Danny; 2207 - Cerreta, Sarah; 2217 - Centeno, Anthony; 2218 - Perez, Damaris; 2257 - Eddings, Carla; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - Fletcher, Sherry; 1104 - Marina, Leslie; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1206 - United Global Outreach; 1313 - Radaker, Jamie; 1414 - Viering, Christine; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2201 - Gould, Tim; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2216 - Dennis, Lorenso; 2242 - Pena, Manuel; 2304 - Ponte, Israel; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2421 - Jerriho, Owen; 2511 - Harris, Seth; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2566 - figueroa, Sarah; 2571 - berrios, Melanie; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2614 - Griggs, Shaun; 2637 - Gross, Virgina; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2665 - Stafford, Edwin; 2681 - Calderon, Alondra; 2698 - Allen, Deborah; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0129 - Velazquez, Jackie; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0137 - Valle, Ivanise; 0430 - Vega, Israel; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0479 - Perez, Zulay; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 0492 - Mason, Terrell; 0493 - leto, Dolores; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3007 - Coulibaly, Modibo; 3024 - Caban, Samantha; 3046 - Thompson, Ashley; 3052 - Fisher, BJ; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 4011 - Asencio, David; 4054 - Ellington, Richard; 4080 - GONZALEZ, LUZ; 6007 - Cardona, Paola; 7009 - Mason, Terrell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A027 - Neal, Vallan; A045 - Berchen, Evan; A075 - Alvarez, Natividad; A081 - Ozuna, Celeste; A082 - Fraser, Henrietta; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A138 - Hostos, Zovema; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A160 - Fenelus, Ashley; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A259 - Augustave, Desiree; B323 - LaMarca, Joseph; B341 - Whiley, Krystle; C365 - Serrano, Justin; C386 - Albarran, Travis; D423 - Nelson, Jumal; D433 - powe, willie; D467 - Joseph, Dehotie; D473 - Brasil, Christopher; D495 - Dugazn, Skeet; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E505 - eckard, Rachael; E521 - Parker, William; E530 - Cordero, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C067 - Dampier, Tyrese; C128 - Hester, Callie; D332 - Diaz, Calvert; D458 - Burnsed, Leah; D496A - Dial, Shelia; E528 - Erickson, Kenny PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B103 - Mejia, Luis; B143 - Blake, Antonio; B145 - Daniels, Jeff; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B189 - Feliciano, Liannette; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B197 - Hipp, Donna; C106 - Kessler, Cheryl; C132 - Jimenez, Maribel; C161 - Maragh, Tracey; C189 - Trawick, Dwayne; C195C - black nibble Hendry, Tehri; C199F - Dillet, Krystal; C202 - Perez, Adolfo; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C227H - Wheatley, Mitchell. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1127 - Michalski, Joseph; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1819 - Hughes, Frances; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2613 - Smith, Ardeanna; 2707 - Marin, Luis; 3114 - Stack, Karola; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3404 - Smith, Ardeanna; 3510 - Mcdonald, Nicole; 3623 - Stram, Melissa; 3706 - Smith, Ardeanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Jennings, Raymond; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; C107 - Williams, Brittany L; E175 - Smith, Terry; F183 - Alexander, Laila; G194 - Burns, Sharita; I258 - Lallharry, Barinzah; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J301 - Melendez, Eric; J318 - Cartagena, Luis; L481 - Fromme, Steve; M512 - fRANCE, jUSTIN; R553 - Davis, Lorenzo; S590 - Borger, Monika PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A128 - cotto, nilmary; C352 - Ogaz, Robert; D406 - Reale, Jason; E056 - Wiggins, Starshawn; E092 - Hall, Emily; F627 - Ho, Eddy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F687 - Holman, Brian; G016 - jordan, Tiffane; G026 - Evans, Janet; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G060 - Torres, Carlos; G104 - white's repair services inc White, Christopher; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B204 - Cowan, Tonya; C302 - Hancock, Chris; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; C325 - Dixon, Arnecia; D420 - Mr Cory Williams Trucking Llc Williams, Cory; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; F602 - Felton, Regina; F618 - Persaud, Samantha; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G731 - Foreman, Angell; G738 - Jensen, Miles; G743 - Delancy, Dewitt; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G753 - Geiger, Gavin; H812 - Young, Hanna; J911 - Mark, Kristan; P005 - Foster, Lyle PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A003 - Fulcher, Shauntia; A037 - Campbell, Elaysha; A039 - mitchell, Lazarus; A046 - grant, jessica; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B020 - Ferguson, Wilbur L; C036 - Davidson, Monique; D002 - Arnold, Mikal; D020 - Horne, Mona; D025 - lowery, Dajna; D036 - Robinson Spain, Sandra; D041 - McFarland, Dawn; D056 - Bussard, Zachary; D061 - Bees, Paul C; D066 - Garrett, Tamberlin; D068 - Quintana, Rosa; D090 - Mendez, Ashley; E026 - Garcia, Rosaura; E073 - Duval, Timothy; H001 - Rodriguez, Jahida; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H034 - Mateen, Tarajee Abdul; I014 - Malcolm, Louise; I017 - Stephens, Brittney; J605 - perdue, Brandon; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J707 - Correa, Anthony; P051 - Louis, Monchiney; P102 - Defreitas, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B232 - Mather, Garth; B236 - Czaja, Michael; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C340 - Moody, James; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D475 - McCalla, Lloyd; D476 - Haley, Austin; E523 - Roman, Angel; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E561 - Lopez, Mateo; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F659 - Lopes, Alessandra; F662 - sorensen, John; H832 - goff, alexis; H842 - Clarkson, George; P019 - Marshall, Orville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00238 - Ritter, Cynthia; 00305 - Wallace, Robert; 00310 - pena, margie; 00415 - Cerullo, Louis; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00535 - campbell, Essence; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00626 - Arroyo, John; 00713 - Coppola, Erica; 00770 - Ripoll, Daniel; 00790 - ward, Sammie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1134 - Wynn, Patrice; 2084 - Robbins, DC; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3040 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 3047 - Michel, Ashley; 3056 - Maldonado, Adriel; 3074 - Savage, Adam; 4014 - Tucker, Kayla; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5035 - Williams, Georgette; 5071 - Weekes, Trevor; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7011 - Lyng, Heather; 8004 - Maldonado, Adriel PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1020 - Philips, Kimberly; 1024 - Martin, Jaron; 1031 - Brooks, Khadjiah; 1033 - SULLIVAN, EARL GORDON; 1051 - Maille, Jason; 1066 - Anderson, Jennifer; 1162 - Overton, Jazmyne; 1169 - Lorts, Kayla; 1195 - Elkins, Kristy; 2001 - Cardell, Ronald; 2030 - thomas, kirk; 2036 - Spencer, Se Vonne; 2037 - Whittaker, Rickkia J; 2038 - CRUMITY, RITA LOUISE; 2040 - Jackson, Larry; 2087 - Baker, Keianna; 2094 - Pearon, Ellen; 215051 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 3022 - castle, Mariam; 3055 - Anderson, Randy; 3093 - Neal, Shemeka; 3111 - Wells, Shaleah; 3135 - Bruno, Vincent; 3146 - CAMPBELL, SONJA; 4001 - MENEFEE, ERICK; 4004 - Hagood, Allen; 4013 - campbell, Kareem; 4049 - Sutton, Princess; 4061 - Lozada, Tairalee; 4078 - Wood, Dominique Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/30/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1UYVS25337G143820
2007 UT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latori Franklin, Tiffany Jordan, Dasha Rosado NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Marcel Welch, Simon Kenga Martin, Barbara Gonzalez De Vasallu, Antonio Santiago, Benjamin A Ball, Stevie McLeod, Samuel Gonzalez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Trevon Bryant, Adolfo ivan Hernandez, Kymberly Smith, Mathieu Elbaz, Jorge M Gonzalez, Frances Perez, Diedra Shoultz, Terrell Douglas, Jasmine Rodriguez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart #6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Crystal Ann Elliott, Jorge Pena, Robert Mack, Daniela Jimenez, Lisa Parenti, Herbert Jerome Barber NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5695 Ð 1159 Tomyn Blvd Winter Garden, FL 34787 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 1:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: David Beacham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Ct. Ocoee, FL 34761 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: William Marvin Langston Jr, Bibi Sabreena Ackbar, Mary Sanders / M Sanders, Jamaal Thomas Davis, Deontray Tyshaun Jones, Ralph Laurence Schmidheini NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0693 - 1015 N. Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Shakenya Evans, SM Evans, Dona Barconey, Angelica Brown, James Watkins, Rasheda Saunders, RS, Nathalie Dessant, Evana Session NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on at approx. SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Summer Lynne Robinson, Norman Marquise Gary, Jerald Denard Stringfield Jr, Omar Ali, Dream Hunter, Lilkeasha Williams, Eddie Scott, Malvin Ann Williams-Tyson , Oliver James Roberto / Oliver Robert, vincent king, Samantha Ford, KENNETH JONES, Jhiliah Latrelle Weatherspoon, Lundi Sharron Pinder Campbell, James Bradshaw, Brayann Torres, Olivia Mo Reeze , Leon Mays NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #430 - 7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Joash Sukra, Replethia ANDREWS, repletha l andrews, Mark Lobin, Pamela Yelverton, Paulo Libonati, Desiray Tolliver, Desiree Tolliver, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Vonetta Brooks, Sharrice Abney, Jacqueline Torres, Jakayla Ryan, Jalisa London, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5868 Ð 4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando, FL 32835 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Taylor Gill, Christine Taylor, Christine Ducille Taylor, Sophia Hicks, James Junior Davis, Esai Smith, Nina Wolf, Tashira Renae Burgman, Amanda Singh, Ronald Stowers, Brittany Crumpton NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #351 - 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Dally Irizarry NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5962 Ð 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cortney Anderson, Alexus Capers, Michael Philon, Brian Mason, Luis Baez Zayas, Manuel A Quiros, Henry Stanley Wooley, Ojas Patel, Richard Ronald Sedlak, Orlando Meza, Daniel Macauley, Jessica Rocker, Omar Vargas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Eddie Pereira, Minelka Muniz, Dion Rashard Eddie, BELINDA VEGA ALMONTE, Darine Placido, Alyssa Carey, Nicholas Tiberio, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Charisa Rios. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, Fl 33896 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alec Gress.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1111 - Reyes, Chelsie; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1302 - Harden, Corey A; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1707 - Ware, Ashley; 1804 - Jones, Shantoria; 1829 - Durand, Rose; 1831 - Silvestris, Brittany; 1909B - Johnson, Corey; 1910 - Miller, Nathan; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2112 - Betancourt, Zaira; 2205 - Blount, Maya; 2319 - Harris, Angela; 2322 - Harris, Derrick; 2402 - Cole, Lillian; 2404 - Baloye, Adedayo; 2508 - Harris, Rudolph; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2607 - Burns, Tony; 2609 - Gage, Felicia; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2723 - Febe, Faye; 2724 - Dewitt, Inga. PUBLIC STORAGE #08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0008 - Williams, Porscha; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0318 - Diaz, Nico; 0356 - Meyer, Theresa; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 2042 - Cintron, Bianca; 2044 - Anderson, Shaynesha; 2060 - Allen, Stetiana; 2069 - Jordan, Nathan; 3057 - Anderson, Shaynesha; 3063 - Waples, Amber; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 4043 - West, Rena; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE #08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2006 - Riley, Johntreal; 2030 - Steele, Vernita; 5010 - Moon, Donald; 5047 - PKC Morris, Carole; 5075 - Almanza, Marisol; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6110 - Miller, Lori; 6172 - Ward, Jonathan. PUBLIC STORAGE #08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1005 - Walker, Charles; 3003 - Consulate Healthcare Jurbala, Richard; 3030 - Chapman, Kaylania; 4002 - Simmons, Maxwell; 5055 - Seligman, Mort; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 6005 - Harris, Anthony; 6045 - Stokes, Chris; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 7003 - Polanco, Shanthi; 8007 - Snowden, James. PUBLIC STORAGE #20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B137 - Mendez, David; B163 - Brown, Franceska; B217 - White, Erica; B218 - Williams, Tiffany; C039 - Jesus, Frances De; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D016 - Doyle, Donte; D021 - Steiner, Richard; D027 - Brown, Marcia; D030 - Encalade, Niska; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Holden, Derrice; D079 - Tassoni, Debra. PUBLIC STORAGE #22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B1007 - Alexander, Jasalyn; B1011 - Gilstrap, Sharon; B1029 - Ramses, Joe; C1004 - Gallant, Christie; C1023 - Gilstrap, Sharon; C1039 - Sassaman, Chris; C2001 - Williams, David; C2015 - Martinez, Andres; C2048 - Barreiro, Marie; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1005 - Rosetta, Linda; D1024 - Gines, Jakayla; D1113 - Smith, Sharon; D1127 - Hamlett, Matthew; D2012 - Cius, Alexandra; D2018 - Walker, Kenyarie; D2031 - Hollins, Gary; D2048 - Ocampo, Agripina; D2073 - Cicilian, Bibiana; D2078 - Smith, Chrisann; D2124 - Radomirov, Nayden; D2139 - Nielsen, Aria; D2144 - Smith, Sharon; D2147 - Hough, Keandre; D2176 - Allen, Nicole; D2177 - Snipes, Candy; D2211 - Mendez, Robin; E1024 - Victoria, Justin; E1030 - Frederick, Sherleen; E1037 - Sterling, Adrien; E1118 - Phly Apparel Co Dorsaima, Andy; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1133 - Torres, Angela; E1149 - Faines, Jessica; Q0076 - Hall, Ernest. PUBLIC STORAGE #24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A105 - Sellers, Jennifer; A112 - Cowart, Denishea; A116 - Hernandez, Oscar; A122 - Silva, Maria Fernanda Feria; B210 - Robinson, Katherine; B253 - Williams, Paulette; C302 - Jones, Georgia; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D407 - Bostick, Jadan; D419 - Haynes, Damien; D420 - Brazell, Harold; D425 - Arthur, David; E004 - Miller, Lacey; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E039 - Johnson, Jayla; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E054 - Reed, Cherie; E056 - Gordon, Fatema; E087 - Brandon, Stephanie; E089 - Reeves, Ray; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E108 - Privat, Soraya; E115 - Monace, Marc; F612 - Washington, Celia; F631 - Sutherland, Ebony; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F664 - Williams, Breonna C; G739 - Baker, Tonia; J902 - Brown, Wayne; J905 - Wilson, Quintera; J911 - Washington, Travis; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J918 - Scott, Deshaun; P008 - Monroe, Aaron; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P030 - Thomas, James. PUBLIC STORAGE #25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - Nguyen, Kieu; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1228 - Alamia, Frank; 1316 - Rutledge, Sequoya K; 1319 - Powell, Kasandra; 1320 - Hanson, Marie; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1342 - Bess, James; 1351 - Grace, Jermaine; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1449 - Tolman, Miles; 1507 - Wilson, Christina; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2006 - Jarrett, Shakiya; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2046 - Mill, Dee; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2211 - Goss, Gail; 2212 - Bailey, Ewan; 2214 - Williams, Dezma; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2245 - Singh, Saraswati; 2245 - Singh, Dara; 2263 - Bell, Jenna; 2320 - Smythe, Kalina; 2344 - Malone, Yvonne; 2354 - Oneal, Jennifer; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A019 - Dresch, Michel; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B009 - Moura, Eric; B015B - Dickens, Crystal; B016B - Summerall, Carleen; B017B - Pink, Marcos; B019B - Lee, Michael; B022B - Pierre, Jonathan; B031A - Alexander, Darrin; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - Epps, Santa; B071B - Munnings, Lisa; B072A - Bizzle, Artesia; B074B - Denson, Lorenzo; B081B - Jenkins, Marlos; B085B - Powell, Eric; C031 - White, Paul; C046 - Evans, Norma; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C083 - Martin, Phillip; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D018 - Hernandez, Jose; D038 - Jackson, Jessica; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D090 - Breedlove, Natalie; D093 - Martin, Ebony Davis; D128 - Berry, Mitchell; D135 - Garcia, Evelyn; D148 - Cason, Richard; E023 - Siegel, Alan; E028 - Manderville, Gerold; E036 - Carlson, Joshua; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; F002 - Jean Louis, Maryse; F030 - Vann, Jonique; F034 - Boncoeur, Dieuseul; F036 - Murphy, Brittany; F037 - Barton, Tyrek; F056 - Snell, Linda; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F075 - Wilson, Desiree; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; G020 - Anthony, Cassandra; O016 - Young, James. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0012 - Jarvis, Kwame; 0019 - Brown, Charda; 0034 - Rodney, Claudin; 0039 - Lockridge, Kia; 0042 - Lewis, Lenard; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0056 - Johnson, Shamaya; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0060 - Brown, Brandon; 0067 - Battle, Shawntonese; 0098 - Jolly, Nahim; 0109 - Andujar, Isabelle; 0123 - Mosley, Brandon; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0138 - Maurepas, Rosena; 0143 - Gerald, Sade; 0157 - Fulton, Stevie; 0240 - Mercado, Edylin; 0266 - Green, Sanyiah; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0280 - Varner, Latanya; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0302 - Brown, George; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0335 - Francis, Crystal; 0341 - Walker, Donald; 0392 - Bryant, Benjamin; 0396 - Roane, Rhonda; 0411 - Bethea, Bobbie; 0449 - Malone, Justin; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0573 - Byron, Chance; 0623 - Lyons, Davara; 0627 - Damali, Fletcher; 0661 - Henkle, Jack; 0665 - Cabrales, Angelina; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0720 - Drew, Michael; 0754 - Ladouceur, Marc; 0771 - Bowen, Kayon; 0778 - Colombo, Daniel; 0786 - Cyprian, Charisma; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0869 - Hill, Ianaya; 0885 - Morris, Sherry; 1008 - Svilpa, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0122 - Henderson, Shamprea; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0715 - Bennett, Erica; 0719 - Catanzaro, Casey; 0917 - Robinson, Shaquielle; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1227 - Castillo, Edelmiro; 1302 - Morris, Monique; 1316 - Engel, Shayna; 1362B - Jackson, Keisha; 1412T - Newsome, Jeromy; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1524 - Petty, Kristy; 1726 - Lanter, Charlene; 1772 - Davis-Parker, Tere Myke. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0324 - Bernabe, Raymundo; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0364 - Wilson, April; 0429 - Stevenson, Malcolm; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0645 - Mcfarlane, Julius; 0707 - Marion, Robert; 0738 - Villegas, Genesis; 0740 - Thomas, Richard; 0777 - Miller, Donna; 0806 - Gibson, Susan; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0884 - Burton, Larea; 0918 - VanKeuren, Keith; 0921 - Bottiglieri, Chad. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Luciano, Joseph; 1018 - Toole, Gregory; 1053 - Williams, Clorisa; 1057 - Wade, Lily; 1068 - James, Davonta; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1117 - Davis, Lydell; 1147 - White, Latosha; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusministries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1225 - Thompson, Laura; 1229 - Thompson, Laura; 1237 - Thompson, Laura; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; 1316 - Cintron, Carlos; 1325 - Smith, Heather; 1327 - Ordesi, SunRa; 1380 - Cross, Logan; B009 - Trent, Steven; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; B043 - Muniz, Maria; C035 - Baldwin, Shirley; C037 - Grayson, Kinyatta; D006 - Jackson, Detrice; D008 - Mack, Markia; D034 - McCree, Richard; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; E020 - Henderson, Erica S; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G001 - Berry, Kourtnie; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G009 - Gomez, Christian E; H001 - Roddy, Emma; H008 - Pierson, Jennifer; H033 - White, Latosha; H039 - Barello, Kyle; H046 - Spencer, James; H053 - Blodgett, Stephanie Lee; NB05 - Burks, Aspen; NB10 - Haynes, Cody; NC11 - Metayer, Regis; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T016 - Abdiel Charbonier; U007 - Springer, Raymond; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V013 - Lowman, Dasha; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 22, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1192 - Mujica, Ernest; 2018 - Ultimate Party Orlando Bryant, Kendra; 2028 - Sanchez, Richard; 2043 - Litton, Lauren; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2068 - Brown, William; 2145 - Daniel, Theresa; 2231 - Cancel, Jankarlos; 2239 - Romero, Tracy; 3025 - McCoy, Timothy; 3065 - Coughenour, Brent; 3093 - SwissLog/ TransCon Mech. Guerroro, Liliana; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0102 - Fontanez, Tania; 0104 - McNealy, Tanishia; 0121 - Restrepo, Marlon; 0144 - Jolly, Debbie; 0154 - Pierre, Dorline; 0218 - Cifuentes, Camilo; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1033 - Weeks, John; 1046 - Rugutt, Winnie; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 2071 - R, Ryu; 2073 - C, Raul; 3003 - Mohammed, Dorian; 7014 - Reyes, Jaime; 7021 - Djuana, Days; 7027 - Jemmott, Cecil; 7101 - Dillon, Janelle C.; 7145 - Ward, Arnold; 7151 - Collins Jr, Donald. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D148 - Stuart, Chris; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E201 - Stoutt, DMari; E232 - Chapin, Matthew. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Ortiz, Cristian; B042 - Jolibois, Nadege; C015 - Rodriguez, Rene; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C047 - Elysee, Jonathan; D016 - Calhoun, Emonnie; D037 - Ozuna, Cinthia; D042 - Andrews, Octavious; D049 - Quinn, Shirley; D061 - Graham, Paris; D068 - Coleman, Sidney; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E010 - Pantojas, Jessie; F019 - Yeanue, Youngor; F044 - Shuler, Barbara; G015 - Christopher, Jayquan; G024 - Medina, Celines; H037 - Lesperance, Myriam; J002 - Camacho, Janessa; J017 - Banos, Juliana; J023 - Dyer, Reginald; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J051 - Kirts, Tamara; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J143 - Harris, Tawanna; J156 - Saint Rose, Zatavia; K012 - Silva, Carlos; K038 - Louis, Osny; K053 - Williams, Tamesha; K092 - Wolf, Tamara; K105 - Wright, Melanie; K109 - Wright, Melanie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A158 - Reyes, Wilferdo; A220 - Prothro, Dennis; A28889 - Dumaoal, Kauilani; A306 - Prada, Cesar; B126 - Saddler, Niang; C428 - Fernandez, S; C498 - Clark, Danny; C502 - Nowak, Arthur; C505 - Doyle, Jaddel; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C531 - Rivera, Mancy; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C562 - Nowak, Arthur; C571 - Smith, Shandria; D036 - Butler, Lorenzo; E117 - Ortiz, Jessica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1028 - Graves, Mathew; 1033 - Henley, Christopher; 1038 - Reyes, Shariff; 1127 - Meyer, Wade; 1209 - Purple Elephant Animation Studios Meyer, Wade; 1242 - Saintinort, Victoria; 1318 - Purple Elephant Animation Studios Meyer, Wade; 1414 - Meyer, Catherine; 1416 - Favors, Piper; 2201 - Kogut, Shae; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 3020 - Olsen, Stephanie; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3215 - Barrett, John; 3239 - Howard, Amy; 3323 - Drain, Dee Dee Denise; 3407 - Estrella, Tiffany; 3413 - Brown, Justin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A136 - Hira, Vajinder; A137 - Ajanwachuku, Oluwaseun; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B225 - Steger, Jeremiah; B244 - Conquest, Kim; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C323 - Registre, Stephania; C326 - Walden, Joseph; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D408 - Francios, Iimmaculee; D446 - Margolla O'Farrill, Eri; E519 - Noel, Fredina; E540 - Doctor, Javell; E560 - Wilks, Shalonda Elaine; E570 - Johnson, Sabrina; F608 - Smith, Charles Alfred; F610 - Morris, Larry; J912 - Tolentino Garcia, Abel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A132 - Lormis, Marc Junior; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B224 - Raymond, Gretchen; B226 - Petty, James; B232 - De Leon Jr, Adolfino; B241 - Huerta, Jesus; B243 - Podesta, Carolina; C303 - Denson, Mary; C304 - Smithlott, Master; C314 - Kenney, Jeff; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; F606 - Ovalles, Valerie; F612 - Wiltshire, Haguer; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; F629 - Morrisey, Thomas; F634 - Rivera, Lisandra; G724 - Collins, Willie; H802 - Ruiz, Shusuet; H813 - Taylor, Ian; H819 - Rodriguez, Ramirez; H835 - Vergelin, Gregorivena; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; K107 - Crosby, Larry; K134 - Negron, Luis; L228 - Massey-Carpenter, Kozette; M311 - Person, Aaron; N409 - Ramos, Jesus; P053 - Clifton, Chris. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1005 - Timofieiev, Maksym; 1052 - Williams, Shawn; 1064 - Cabrera, Kenneth; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 1106 - Hough, Taitiana; 1109 - Soriano, Yashira; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11306 - Bauer, Andrea; 11401 - Joseph, Guerlyn; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12053 - Allen, Rickia; 12315 - Miletich, Daniella; 1256 - Lamberty Velez, Julio; 1263 - Quiles, Raul; 302 - Hall-Inniss, Connie; 354 - Swaray, Jasmine; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 482 - Quiroz, Juaquin; 610 - Comnita, Leonardo; 613 - Conde, Marianela; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 911 - Wright, Avril; 957 - Ballesteros, Amy; 958 - Cordova, Solangel; 960 - Davila, John; 983 - Harvin, Janice. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 001 - Rodgers, Natasha; 012 - Starks, Gillian; 063 - Moss, Elijah; 084 - Morales, Jose; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 102 - Ortiz, Miosoty; 238 - Sepulveda, Maria Camila; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 335 - Giron, Jeimarie; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rodriguez, Aaron; 352 - Jr, Leon Betancourt; 449 - Brown, Annie; 537 - Kirkendoll, Amanda; 561 - Santiago, Michelle; 612 - O'Shea, Patricia; 709 - Abud, Melissa; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 832 - Romero, Enid; 847 - Lyman, Robert; 848 - Bracetti, Chris; 853 - Jr, Riad Faour; 865 - Figueroa, Rey; RV15 - Lopez, Luis. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02104 - Jackson, Monica; 02204 - Carbone, Eliza; 02608 - Lovely, Leticia; 04102 - Maroney, William; 04204 - Lewis, Melinda; 04404 - Cespedes, Lidia; 04434 - Carvalho, Roger; 04513 - Nava, Valeria; 04520 - Nava, Valeria; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05141 - Pash, Tonya; 05208 - Fraguada, Mirelys; 05216 - Castellanos, Allan; 05250 - Jackson, Monica; 05323 - Cabrera, Gabriela; 05331 - Reilly, James; 05353 - Castro, Carlos; 05409 - Mischer, Nicolle; 05424 - Bitman, Melissa; 21061 - Frasser, Katherine Ruiz. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Bradley, Jerry; 1021 - Lopez, Miguel; 1139 - Andres, Rodrigo; 1212 - Harry, David; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1406 - Romero, Carmen; 1433 - Mayorga, Amelia; 1434 - Guerrero, Roy; 1507 - Pinto, Andrea; 1508 - Toro, Edwin; 1612 - Pruitt, Breshaun; 1714 - Eustace, John; 1715 - Podias, Lloyd; 1804 - Fox, Marc C; 2107 - Levrón, Nydia Matos; 2189 - Barbosa, Nelson; 2190C - Smallwood, Michael; 2192D - Lugo, Solay; 2194A - Hernandez, Stacey; 2194B - Corbeil, Dawn; 2217 - Martin, Sheila; 2220 - Thompson, Shemariah; 2225 - Fowler, Matthew; 2229 - Thomas, Tacamry; 2232 - Nealey, Jyvone; 2248 - Lampon, Suejheil; 2306 - Melon, Victor; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0010 - Zamot, Irma; 0061 - Thorpe, Christine; 0088 - Ballard, Zenobia; 0091 - Allen, Jestyn; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0305 - Borrero, Maryangelie; 0326 - Roper, Jacqueline; 1006 - Arevalo, Hector; 1015 - Hannah, Brown; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2033 - Green, Loretta; 2052 - Jones, Nina Simone; 2055 - Davidson, Janee; 2091 - Rivera, Juan; 2095 - Mukuvi, Ronald; 2102 - Platone, Oscar; 2115 - Ocando, Maolys; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6024 - Chicerchia, Ashley; 6028 - Baker, Taquera; 6041 - Paez, Munir; 6064 - Ball, Henry; 6116 - Brown, Hannah; 6122 - Galvan, Maximiliano; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6160 - Santana, Maritza; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6176 - Antunez, Diego Alejandro Barela; 6178 - Rodriguez Estremera, Ada; 6182 - Ayala, Joshua; 6186 - Wallace, Keayra; 6214 - Walczack, Brandon. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0015 - Walker, Michelle; 0026 - Genuin Golf & Dress of America Genuin, Roger; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0074 - Gaines, Stephen; 0077 - Jones, Quanisha; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0149 - Nosil, Hemlyne Compere; 0155 - Moov Labs XG LLC Cruzada, Joel; 0272 - Hayes, Caroline; 0349 - Villarreal, Liza; 1053 - Nelson, Joshua; 2015 - Taylor, Shannon; 2104 - Hanley, Tasha; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0103 - Deveaux, Jerome; 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0134 - Bienaise, Farah; 0148 - Many, Obenson; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0244 - Hairston, Mario; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0301 - Brown, Natalia; 0318 - Williams Sr., Dominic; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0343 - Edgecombe, Renardo; 0346 - Castro, Shanice; 0424 - McAlhaney, Abigail; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0521 - Harrison, Robert; 0601 - Neita, Dapsie; 0602 - Owens, Stepfon; 0604 - Blackmon, Aaronda; 0608 - Rodriguez, Germania; 0708 - Joseph, Schelda; 0735 - Ramirez, Beverly; 0803 - Edwards, Donn; 09122 - Whittled, Becky; 0925 - Ruizdias, Genesis; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0935 - Darby, Chanda; 1013 - Perlberg, Levi; 1018 - Moore, Felisha; 1021 - Gonzalez, Jessica; 1045 - Timothy, Cornelius; 1083 - Petit-Frere, Lastride; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1186 - Hudson, Tyissha; 1304 - Bowie, Corissa; 1334 - Reddick, Early; 1338 - Strickland, Don; 1361 - Lowery, Sarah; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required.
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
08/22/2024
SHSRD68434U205544
HOND 2004
09/06/2024
1J8FF48W58D594994
JEEP 2008
1GDJ7C1356F900789
GMC 2006
1GBJG31R521148967
CHEV 2002
ZACCJABH0FPB94311
JEEP 2015
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 28th day of August, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Kiara Holmes ; Israel Sanchez ; Israel Sanchez ; Anthony Montalvo ; Cynthia Holmes ; Jacinta Gerardin ; Kiana Cooper ; Aidan Jacobs ; Monica Thomas ; Irish Wimbush ; Lysandra Soares ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Maribel vasquez ; Taylor Gill ; James Coleman ; Travis Davis ; Brian Samuel ; Woodson Vixama ; Latresia Brown ; Bobbie Gray ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Vincent Forbes ; Jamie Mince ; Lisa Lieberman ; Yanelys Mateo ; Tiffany Cook ; Terrence Pew ; Tajuanna Stiger ; Waylan Peters ; Molly Inglemon ; Jannette Garcia Sanchez ; Redie Cobb ; Vincent Anderson ; Aaliyah Liftherd ; Guadelupe Izaguivve ; Juan Carlos Lopez Diaz ; Peterson Auguste ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Vernia Jackson ; Nytheria Perdue ; Samantha Sheets ; Tyrone Henderson ; Sonya Brantley ; Maria Negron ; Marshal L Taylor ; Melana Prescott ; Christina Brown ; Tyrone Henderson ; Regina Mitchell ; Brandon Camille ; Fashana Alexander ; Alvin Vicioso ; Shawn Johnson ; Alexis Weaver ; Terry Manley ; Javelle Britten ; Richard Fate ; jose Gonzales.