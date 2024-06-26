Legal Public Notices 6/26/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Vickie Acevedo-home goods, James Worley- tools, Blair cummings- Home goods, kenneth knight-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Wilbert Pierre-Mattresses and boxes, Cheryl Chung- Household Items, Arthur Cannon-Household Items, Alberto Garcia-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM. Ashley Coles- Boxes, furniture; Melanie Young- electronics, clothes; Astria White- Boxes, shelves; Cedrea Kirkland- Shelves, trophies, scooter; Roxane Curet- boxes, totes; Paula Holmes- Boxes, personal paperwork; Michelle Roberts- Boxes, coolers; Sean Kirkland Jr- Boxes, furniture, mini-fridge. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 9th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 John Masotti-boxes, Kelly Cartier-Sectional Bed, Boxes, Jacob Boling-office equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. James Ashbridge - clothing. Kasha Jackson - clothes. Audreka Fair - Household Items, Jamesha Williams - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 9, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Shayne Armstrong: tv, household items . Michael Roberson: Furniture, household, clothing . Tarick Malik : bedding, clothes, misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Shukeema Woodard-seasonal items, Louis Liggett- household items, Tiana Harrison-clothing, household items, Magan Hanchard- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Eveline cox-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 July 12th, 2024, 11:00AM Petfolk Inc: Medical Supplies/Small Medical Equipment/Office Furniture/Office Supplies Charles Andrew Powers: trade show equipment Alexander Thompson: Appliances Emma Smith: Boxes and household items Christina Whiteside: Home goods Francisco Rivera: Sneakers, clothes, luggage Natalie Barrera: totes, suitcase, clothes Giovanna Filomeno: Queen bed, 2 love seats, and boxes Rhonda Chery Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dinning room table , boxes Celena Carroll: boxes Mark Harrell: furniture, dvds, misc Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Lashawn Merritt: bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Sharmeen Sanchez: Couch set, Punching bag, boxes, tools, electronics, car parts; Marina Vidal: tv, nightstand dryer, dresser, chair, tub, boxes; Patricia Fischer: Couches, tv, lamps, clothing, boxes Tubs, desk, trimmer, luggage, propeller; Sharmeen Sanchez: Generators, Floor panels, Tools, Power tools, cars *cars not included; Davonte Griffith: Motorcycle, Boat, car jack, car parts, tools, vending machine *boat and motorcycle not included; Sharmeen Sanchez: Car seats, Blue car, roller dolly * car not included; Carmelo Berrios: tubs, headboard, leather recliner, luggage, shelf, dolly, household, wall art, boxes, mattress The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Antameina Graham: boxes, bags, shelves, tubs, decorations, treadmill, dolly, carpet cleaner; Antameina Graham: boxes, tools, wall art, dressers, leather seat, washer, dryer, tv, guitar, Ms. Pacman arcade machine; Lykisha Robinson: boxes, toys, couch, pillows, tv, fake trees The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Brian Chatterton: Household Goods/Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Darryl II Davis: Couches, Mattress & Bedding, Boxes, Bins, Fans, Plastic Bags, Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Aaliyah Chatman: Appliances, boxes, furniture. Abigail Colon: Boxes, toys, dressers, mattresses. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 4077772278: James Eugene: Mattress, table, microwave, stereo, tv, baby chair, bedding, car seat and boxes; Steven Serrano: Wall art, totes, toys, luggage, ladder, hand tools, boxes and tide. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Christine Lee: luggage, clothing, shelves, boxes. Ddeanna Loomis: Dresser, chairs, tool box, toys, totes. Jose Pesante: TV, wall art, luggage, totes, boxes. Gonzalo Quintero: Christmas tree, bikes, toys, boxes. Antione Allen: Couch, dresser, mattress, toys, totes, bags. Shondrea Jeanty: Stroller, car seat, clothing, boxes. Jennifer Coston: Household goods. Megan Watson: Crib, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jason Johnson: Folding Mattress, Dishwasher, Bicycle (2), Totes, Lamp John Lent: Household items Scott Miller: Couch, Sports equipment, paintings Cody King: Computer screen, fishing equipment, ladder, household items Lindsey Richards: Antique set, collectables, lamps Kevin McMahon: TV, fishing equipment, car accessories/parts, tool chest, drums, welding tanks, leaf blowers, lockers, popcorn machine, microwave Melissa Somers: Household items Dominique Pacheco: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Toron Jones couch, loveseat, 2 full beds, dining table, boxes, household items, containers, TV; Anthony Farinacci goods for sale auctioned items; Zekiya Watson bedroom set, 1 bedroom apartment, computer stand, sofa, loveseat, chest, entertainment stand, ET. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Juan Daniel Pagan: Microwave, Clothing & shoes, boxes, tools, household items Alejandra Jose Perez Gutierrez: Appliances, tv, mattress & bedding, electronics, furniture, sports equipment, mirrors, boxes, memorabilia Valerie Cross: Clothing & shoes, Movies & books, boxes, luggage, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Samantha Alvarez-Party rental items, table clothes, cake stands, backdrops; Maria Cifuentes-Books, boxes; John Johnston- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Jasmine Cuevas- Sectional, Dresser, Household Items; Ricky keys- Households goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Richard Nieves, Household items; Sahir Simpson, household furniture and personal items.; Nehemias Santiago, Boxes, furniture; Tamirys Rodrigues, Boxes, Clothing, lawn equipment, misc.; Adriel Coker, Furniture clothing appliances; Lauren Hendley, Household items; Humberto Montano, Tools, boxes, totes, ladder, cloths; Steven Malave, boxes, suitcases, bins, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Francheska Alejandro: Clothes, shoes, boxes, totes, Christmas decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Michel Rouco Alvarez- car items, Ashley Canterbury: Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Jesus Villalobos: TV, furniture, boxes, personal items, Beverly Rodriguez: totes, luggage, decor, books, boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on July 12, 2024 Hero Construction Group-Electronics, Office Equipment, boxes Oneck Delice-Electronics, Office Equipment, computers Dontavius Howard-Vending machine, tires, baby items Oneck Delice-Monitors, keyboards, speakers, printers Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods Oneck Delice-Office equipment, computers, printers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on July 9th, 2024 at 12:00pm Devawn Retemeyer: household goods, Danielle White: Household Goods, Latonya Grant: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on July 12, 2024 12:00PM Anthony White- Lamps, End Tables, TV, Chairs, Wheelchair, Totes, Bags, Clothing, Shoes, Furniture Kraig Lynch- Bags, Totes, Exercise Equipment, Boxes, Malik Mosley- Bags, Personal Effects Taquella Miller- Bags, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Christina Hopgood- Bed Frames, Mattress, Bedding, Lamps, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Chairs Taquella Miller- Appliances, Dishes, Kitchenware, Wall Art, Electronics, Furniture, Tools and Equipment Ashley Hall- Clothing and Shoes, Baby Toys and Games, Totes, Purses, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes Isaiah Ible- TV, Dresser, Lamps, Totes, Mattress and Bedding, Boxes, Couches Neoniecha Barnes- Totes, Bags, and Bookbags, Baby Toys, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes Nadine Young-Brown- Bags, Clothing and Shoes Jean Fleurmond- Appliances, Ladders, Lawn Equipment, Boxes, Tools and Supplies Mecell Robinson- Baby Toys, Fish Tank, Totes, Clothing and Shoes, Boxes, Motorized Kids Bikes Deborah Martinez- Crates, Coolers, Clothing and Shoes, Books, Boxes, Luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday July 17, 2024, Thursday July 18, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, July 17 @ 11:30am) 0123-Miguel Balaguer, 0429-Rebeca Perez Lopez, 1219-Miguel Balaguer, 1251-Patrick McCabe, 1523-Christian Santiago 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, July 17 @ 1:00pm) 0222-LaDavid Mathews, 0745- Joaquim Rodriguez, 1019-Radyhat Onabanjo 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, July 17 @ 2:30pm) 63-Markeisha Lancaster, 729-Israel Cisnero 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, July 18 @ 11:00am) 0520-Ashley Johnson 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, July 18 @ 1:00pm) 0207-Katie Buckland, 0740-Todd Smith. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2024-CP-001492-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF ANDREW JAMES MASKER, a/k/a ANDREW J. MASKER Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of ANDREW JAMES MASKER, a/k/a ANDREW J. MASKER, deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 6/19/2024. Signed on this 3rd day of May, 2024. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ ANDREW T. MASKER, JR., Personal Representative, 5000 Taylor Creek Road, Christmas, FL 32709.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2024-CP-001715-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN GERALD WALKER, a/k/a JOHN G. WALKER Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of JOHN GERALD WALKER, a/k/a JOHN G. WALKER, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 6/19/2024. Signed on this 16th day of April, 2024. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ ALAN P. WALKER,Personal Representative, 1035 Jersey Street, Cocoa, FL 32927
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO: DP14-182, IN THE INTEREST OF B.J. DOB: 1/17/2024, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CECILE JACKSON, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption:B.J. born on 1/17/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of June, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ELIJAH RUFFIN, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.M.R. born on 3/26/2021. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 3, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP23-056 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: William Walker Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD I.V.H. DOB: 1/31/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JESUS RODRIGUEZ,, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on August 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-486 In the Interest of: J.B. DOB: 11/11/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KRISTIN BELL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.B., born on November 11, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. KEVIN GREEN Petitioner and TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, Respondent. Case No.: 2024-DR-004798-O Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: TYWONDA LASSITER WAGSTAFF, 4460 WELDON PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32811. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity (DISESTABLISHMENT) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KEVIN GREEN whose address is 626 CITRUS ST., ORLANDO, FL 32805 on or before 8/1/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 6/12/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ ROBERT HINGSTON {Deputy Clerk}
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Teven Griffin- household goods/ furniture Jaimie Ann Tahir- household goods/ furniture Tarah Chambers- household goods/ furniture Scharla Jacobs-household goods/ furniture Stephanie Duclos-household goods/ furniture Clive Thompson-household goods/ furniture Jessica Morse-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on July 12th, 2024 12:00PM Yurika Wright-Household Goods/Furniture; Alberto Puebla-Small office furniture, warehouse Shelves.; Gustavo Garcia-Furniture, Boxes; Yamilet Piza-Household Goods/Furniture; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Andrea Flowers-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on July 12, 2024 12:00PM Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes.-Tanya Castillo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2024
DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:
Electronics- 100 Blk of N Parramore Ave
Electronics- 1600 Blk of Pepperidge Dr
Cellphone-S Orange Ave/ E Jackson St
Wallet- 4600 Blk of Dixie Bell Dr
Wallet- 1200 Blk of W South ST
Bag- 5700 Blk of Eagle Vail Dr
Cellphone- 3600 Blk of W Colonial Dr
Keys- 3400 Blk of Rogers Dr
Electronics- 100 Blk of Mcquigg Ave
Bag With Electronics- 1700 Blk of W Gore St
Cellphone- 1500 Blk of E Colonial Dr
Wallet- 5800 Blk of Folkstone Ln
Bag With Electronics- 440 Blk of York Pl
Cellphone- 40 Blk of W Washington St
Backpack- 730 Blk of N Magnolia Ave
Cellphone- 510 Blk of S Eola Dr
Bag w/ misc items-50 Blk of W Church St
Backpack w/ clothing -E Landstreet RD/ Great Sound Dr
Cellphone- 5140 Blk of City St
Jewelry- 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cellphone- 180 Blk of George Desalvia Way
Currency- 4950 Blk of International Dr
Currency- 1500 Blk of E Colonial Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 18th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; C28 Jeffery Knayer $1342.60, B10 Ahmani Standifer $901.00, D39 Twyla Hill $1132.10, L47 Roberta Bryant $1073.25, A30 Vieta Sawyer $815.65, D03 Althea Peddie $1055.30, B73 Antonio Henry $993.65, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $646.70, C57 Anton Wynn $1263.60, E03 Fernando Marquez Rivera $1339.70, D19 Enock Senoga $867.20, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $442.52, F12 Karim Bell $604.75, L66 Benjamin Markeson $306.42, 1004 Sandrea Shanea Ernest $1020.25, 1025 Denderick Gadson $910.80, U95 Constance Register $310.80, B70 Chris Volosin $1351.55, 1006 Karen Rice $1800.95, D15 Evelyn Varnado $1264.55, B12 Derius Jones $932.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1145 Anthony Loper $1182.20, 1108 Anthony Loper $1182.20, 1141 Octavius Mott $1094.15, 1028 Brandon Howard $1246.63, R049 Anthony Loper $775.07, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1402.75, 1301 James Williams $1200.87, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1524.90, 1233 Joel Smith $675.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; E101 Ferdell Baker $2714.85, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $801.80, AB9867 Kiel Brandt $801.80, AA5023Q Edwin Valle $529.05, AB2155A Karl Davis $601.60, B110 Chantel Coaxum $1651.24, A101 Serderius Bryant $1561.95, B133 Peter Leon $1200.85, E103 Jose Acevedo $1227.00, C115 Joshua Mederro $997.80, D102 James O’Shaunessy $1709.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1557 Whitney Deal $756.40, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1975.45, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1105.45, 2450 Crystol Odige $878.10, 2503 Crystol Odige $878.10, 2305 Jay Trudgen $2041.21, 1309 Amanda Huf $1511.93, 1420 Drexlell Moss $726.90, 1603 Shirley Rivera $726.90, 1194 Tania Vasquez $1331.44, 2004 Brain Farr $628.28, 1074 Naurice Patterson $653.68, 1160 Miguel Santana $1155.77, 1166 James O'Shaughnessy $1203.47, 1104 Ryan Johnson $807.65, 1189 Rousa Solis $970.16, 1691 Robert Adascalitei $546.50, 1423 Briyante Kiora Searcy $640.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E039 Talya Wright $1222.00, C039 Jesica Gonzalez $1496.50, A045 Cordell Sterling $924.95, C049 Desiree Miranda $1411.90, A064 Johnathan Treland $819.15, A054 Ashley Quinones $874.80, E021 Kenya Trimble $1318.30, A096 Zomorra Christian $819.15, A028 Timothy Sanchez $1369.17, A020 Michael Dargan $1303.47, E067 Antonio Ruano $759.30, B071 Jordon Debard $607.25, A103 Felesia Trammer $652.00, A050-51 Saxon Kamay $921.30, C024 Sidney Jordan $841.00, E074 Krystal Ortiz $544.00, C043 Regina Jones $2016.70, D010 Mitchell Young $2211.40, E060 Curtney Jinkens $1244.40, E034 Patrick Buttimer $1188.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1566 Jimmy Bankston $2137.60, 2519 Betty Georges $953.20, 1073 Mystery Room $1879.80, 1773 Rosary Gifford $953.20, 5030 Roberson Figueroa $1959.30, 2352 Gergory Hankerson $1651.13, 2338 Gregory Hankerson $1651.13, 1416 Lydia Hicks $1475.63, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1945.35, 1483-85 Grisel Rivera $1460.63, 1276 Jason Cover $865.43, 1424 Marcus Anderson $1455.56, 205 Denisse Martinez $791.26, 1106 Opal Simmonds $1517.80, 5032 Alexandre Gonzalez $1517.80, 1252 Dayanara Brown $777.66, 2524 Sadrack Clervil $777.66, 1435 Kimberly Lamorte $714.06, 2596 Dana Esposito $714.06, 1269 Timothy Adams $1306.26, 1463 Kenny Delagado Garrasteguis $602.57, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $689.89, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1207.54, 1448 Gerardo Cardenas $689.89, 1288 Luis Franceschi $689.89, 1035 Arletha Scott $1416.80, 1728 Denise Williams $775.00, 5088 Columbus Johnson $1386.50, 1286 Patrick Lafleur $631.62, 1326 Julien Acevedo $554.42, 1120 Michael Wynn $1155.80, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1282.40, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1155.80, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1045.55, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1155.80, 1021 Robin Block $1169.25, 1750 Mystery Room $396.25, 2712 William Douglas $488.75, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $805.46, 1724 Joe Phillips $436.00, 1704 Michael Mendez $475.35, 1581 Deloris Black $515.10, 1313 Robert Curry $880.73, 1657 Terry McDaniel $744.60, 1297 Bruce Dunlap $691.68, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $428.08, 1065 Carrie Gilley $797.20, 1274 Luis Bonano $436.28 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1307 Mystery Room $880.30, 0222 Gregory Greer $1382.92, 1629 Candace White $1592.90, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $668.02, 1425 Latoya Howard $1109.10, 1977 Freddie Gaines $964.60, 0121 Christy Haggins $1505.28, 1282 Michael Young $1406.00, 1517 Carlos Hernandez $1858.28, 1481 Zachary Wright $1406.00, 1928 Wendy Allen $871.26, 1383 Althera Thompson $842.01, 1285 Miley Brown $609.30, 1171 Latroy Childress $542.83, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1540.99, 1151 Cora Butts $542.83, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1113.30, AA9590N Paris Huckaby $630.18, 1440 Armani Johnson $769.84, 1484 Roberto Torres $748.84, 0169 Thomas Brim $1082.22, 1064 Michael Vazquez $668.42, 1528 Christiam Rubiera $966.95, 2010 Shawn Hill $963.82, 1485 Keeshalon Knight $928.20, 1729 Jake Egdivers $676.65, 1261 Loreal Dungee $370.69, 1270 Billy Williams $557.85, 1673 John Caicedo $513.10, 1421 Darian Willis $557.85, 0204 Chris Rubiera $623.93, 1416 Roberto Gomez $467.28, 0163 Tyrone Cody $623.93, 1799 Hannah Astorga $312.72, 1702 Cynthia Mack $423.48, 1014 Gloria Imler $467.28, 1482 Rosco Wilford $467.28 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2104 Delvy Duran $1393.86, 1062 Sheena Starr $841.00, 2109 Shayla Tucker $1208.99, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1250.72, 4054 Carlton Sumner $841.70, 4048 John Eugene $1246.10, 4072 Debbie Thompson $470.28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 07/09/2024: G0753 Ronald Buckman, G0731 Bonnie Mae Hunt Shuman. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 07/09/2024: 3060 Sean Dickerson, 5028 Chriskelly Matson, 8025 Courtney Gordon, 1065 Brey Owens, 3073 Luis Guzman, 6044 Gregory Valentine, 4029 Victor Clavizzao, 8017 Naikia Brown, 2059 Eugene Vickers, 1045 Kenia Ruiz, 2046 Anthony Bishop, 1079 Andrey Platiny Volert Dos Santos, 2042 Kamiya Gwinn, 3020 Kelly Joseph, 2057 Ciera Williams, 5021 Khalil Abdulraahman, 3058 Mathew Arana. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 07/09/2024: 2190 Andrea DeJesus, 1021 Selma Johnson, 3102 Diane Pagan, 3063 Delores Logan, 1053 Timothy Parks, 1135 Marc Velez, 3091 Senauth Rustum, 2202 Joselyn Lopez, 2025 Juana Cotto, 3236 Victor Rosario. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 07/09/2024: 1713 Chantavia Haynes, 2361 Jessica Williams-Nelson, 3414 Jessica Roth, 1221 Heraldo Haynes, 3400 Keshia Brady, 1537 Jordan Richards, 1025 Erin Jones. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 07/09/2024: 2129 Maholy Yaguaro Portillo, 2331 Alexander Watson, 2078 Jarik Johnson, 1322 Johnathan Lachney, 1638 Jose Andino, 1867 Jasmine Freeman, 1711 Jasmin Bruno.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 07/11/2024: 332 Reinaldo Cintro Diaz, 233 Tyron Smith, 544 Yvette Edwards, 330 Manuel Cintron Diaz, 119 Aureo Cuevas. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 07/11/2024: A115 Christian Artiles, A104 Robert Vinca, C204 Ashlie Lewis, D159 Taj Jackson, B171 Courteny Jones, D123 Victoria Van Winkle. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 07/11/2024: 2123 Maalik Hall, 2125 Rocio Medina, 1705 Alisar Khatib, 1144 Shatera Hines, 1934 Melissa Boykin. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 07/11/2024: 1807 Hrvoje Sudic, 1015 Daniel Yu.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 43 Tameka Washington 55 David Tyrone Hill 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 246 Therese Tucker 360 Donovan Taylor 418 Michael Santos 421 David Reyes 451 Shad Galante 484 Raymiya Barrett 548 Susanne McIntyre Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 121 Darius Simpson 145 Jana Macon 178 Sharon Elizabeth Blye-Virgil 349 Elsa Duffy 416 Robert Greene 460 Bill Rosado 477 Wilfred Cherenfant 533 Adrain Collins 553 Robert Leon White 588 Christine Taylor 605 Aurora Alatriste 631 Aaron Tolbert Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0295 Maurice Willis 0373 Jessica Freeman 0738 David Painter 0793 Deshawn Temple 0993 David Borrero Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 125 Antoine Slade 233 Larod Walker 241 Elior Perez 317 Derek Dunn 432 Maglen Ortiz 702 Sherita Williams 834 Carolyn Romero 1201 Abner Dieujuste 1205 Monique Wiggins 1206 Monique Wiggins 1214 Paul Bertran 1526 Joel Bueno 1752 Mauricio Wilson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1002 Nashara Moton 1006 Carlos Sierra-Vazquez 1023 Lakeysha Mabrey 1064 Brian Ellman 1096 Pearl Hodges 3004 Latonya Porter 3061 Amari Moxey 3215 Travis Simmons 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 4024 Demetria Manigault 4087 Darnell Montgomery 4125 Sharon McKinnie 5027 Cleyshon Starkes 5034 Deja Hamilton 5036 Regina Bright 6006 Dinise Tolbert 7101 Altamese Lovette 7103 Mhichel Felucien 8031 David Donahue.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Chandrick Jones: Clothes,work tools; Cory Pauling: Box; Dur-rael Bogan: Bedroom set, dresser, nightstand, end table, sectional couch, 8 bags; Edouard Toussaint: home stuff, boxes, one bed; Kelly Stephens: appliances, bags, boxes; Shameena Hooker: Furniture, electronics, household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins a couch bedroom dresser dryer bins / 2 bedroom apartment but not fully furnished; Stefani Martins Samuel: boxes furniture clothing; Takiria Parker: Bed, furniture; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted.A135 - Lisbeth Peralta A241 – Ramon Figueroa G142 – Michael Dendy H102 – Michelle White I108 – Alexis Castro I113 – Daliana Jimenez I119 – Alexis Castro. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2149 - Lancaster, Kia; 3011 - Abdul-haqq, Asad; 3013 - Merritt, Walid PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Fani, Reginaldo; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0217 - Rivera, Julian; 1023 - Lloyd, Kandice; 1024 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 3055 - Hernandez, Jonathan; 7155 - Ellison, Derrick S; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0365 - CLIFT, JULIE; 0531 - Nicol, Cheri; 2055 - Collin, Wiley; 2096 - Brown, Sarah; 2118 - Rodriguez, Frank PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2073 - Madden, Mitchell; 2115 - Kidokinetics Orlando Wright, Bethany PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D027 - Halstead, John; D156 - Jr., Roland Williams; D159 - Causing, Major; D202 - Rivera, Isabel; E046 - Gomez, Mertha; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase; E095 - Garcia, Tirso PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - witt, Jodi; 2267 - Simpson, Firmie; 2272 - JONES, TYRONE; 2410 - Tidy tee cohen, Tanya; 3161 - RBS Wig Studio Boutique & Spa Akpan, Shantan; F372 - Rosario, Rafael; G528 - Maldonado, Letmarie; H578 - Brown, Melody; H609 - Ortiz, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1418 - Mayo, Lidia; 1605 - Arocho, Omar; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2033 - Montgomery, Kayla; 2247 - Joseph, Florise; 2291 - Layme, Porscha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - Williams, Measheia; 1411 - Garcia, Iris; 2413 - Castoire, Lydia; 2424 - colon, Esteban; 2532 - Moore, Edna; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2017 - Hodge, Shabazz; 2023 - brewer, Sharon; 3090 - Del Rio, Alicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A276 - Wagner, Rene; B338 - Robinson, Roniya; C346 - colon, Tiffany; C347 - Simon, Jessica; D404 - bellavia, James; D482 - Boyd, Joshua; F565 - valentin, Armando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; C276 - Fenton, Lauren; D408 - Delgado, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B116 - Rogers, Christian; B162 - Carn, Sharlae; B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C105 - Santiago, Manuel; C106 - Kessler, Cheryl; C230E - Tirado Jr, David Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Anthony Mcgregory- Boogie boards, mirror, tent, car jack, bags; Shantal Roscoe- Totes, boxes, tv, appliances, mattress; Shakil Kabani- Camp supplies; David Erazo- Christmas tree, winter clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 2506 - Leaf, Amy; 3318 - Williams Jr, Robert; 3719 - waddell, Torin Jemel PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; A024 - Bustamante, Teodoro; B041 - Ruiz, Juan Varela; I273 - Bennett, Michele; J341 - Roseboro, Marilyn; J391 - Bennett, Michele; K452 - Garcia, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B273 - Hutcheson, Christopher; C331 - Glassford, Joshua; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; F640 - Adamson, Davanya; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com F633 - Green, Litekia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Sierra, Juan; C006 - Domer, Helen; G020 - Jackson, Jontay; H027 - Yates, Bill; H040 - BARNESE, SENITA; I016 - Keen, Nicholas; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J123 - Mcdaniel, Sharief; J605 - perdue, Brandon; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha; P051 - Louis, Monchiney PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A152 - Rodrigues, Andre; F606 - Brown, Darney; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00410 - Bourbonnais, Zack; 00552 - CARROLL, ANDREW; 00598 - SMITH, SHARDAE L; 00625 - Steele, Pearl; 00729 - Ayala, Alize; 00745 - Simoneau, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Simon, Alberta Jean; 1108 - Mark, Michele; 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa; 3022 - Furtak, Jennie; 5065 - camargo, steve; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1503 - King, Tytiana; 2117B - reeves, glenn; 2523 - Denard, Shirley PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0469 - Coleman, Dawnasia; 2061 - dieguez, Bianca; 3017 - Alvarado, Ayram; 3048 - Ceesay, Mohammed; 5004 - Jones, Jasniquio. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine; 6088 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6181 - Murray, Lynn; 6220 - Reese, Timothy; 6234 - Hastings, Brittney. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3024 - Gruse, David; 5014 - Floyd, Daryle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B054 - beacham, CArl; B213 - Jr, Thomas Flores; F008 - Cruz Rivera, Leisha. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A126 - Rowe, Neville; B225 - Augustin, Martine; B230 - FLEUR, Mackendy SAINT; B253 - Williams, Paulette; B260 - lopez, Candy; E003 - Green, Brionica; E087 - Brandon, Stephanie; F611 - Jeanbaptiste, Angelot; J916 - Bittner, Francis; J916 - Bittner, Brittany; P018 - Cuneaz, Michael. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1462 - James, Timothy; 1607 - WEST, VERNON; 1630 - Perera, Daniella; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2208 - henry, Tyra; 2267 - Thomas, Lakesha; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Session, Gregory; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B048 - Vaught, Jerry; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C077 - Heffner, Billy; C108 - Clayton, Cedrina; D002 - Bunbury, Wilfred; E053 - Wright, Tewanda; E063 - Mckenzie, Latwan; E071 - bingham, nick; F075 - Wilson, Desiree; F114 - Thomas, Quandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Thomas, Anita; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0083 - Cutter, Stalexus; 0153 - Bacon, Bertha; 0194 - Metivier, Nenseens; 0243 - bridges, Larry; 0250 - Mondzali, Christ; 0330 - Jerelds, Marjorie; 0348 - akins, Brekencur; 0366 - Villanueva, Jasmine; 0423 - Jenkins, Travis; 0427 - mallow, aja merlaine; 0466 - Sydney, Andre; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0478 - Jerelds, Marjorie Surgent; 0530 - Rogers, Conrad; 0566 - Francis, Delma; 0614 - Nixon, Howard; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0777 - Franklin, Mark. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 1102 - porras, Rudolf; 1103 - Grabish, Andrew; 1314 - Pace, Nyeshala; 1712 - brinson, Brianna. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0883 - Francis, Lashavia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - jones, aureion; 1191 - knox, Kaishon; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; C012 - alloway, Misty; C013 - Clark, Quadrae; D076 - Fontaine, Rolande; G005 - Gomez-Martinez, Odaymis; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X021 - Holzhauer, Elizabeth. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Niesha Cody-Household Goods; Christine Hemphill-Boxes, keepsakes, fitness equipment; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc-Phillip Barret-Garage tools, air compressor, Heavy equipment; Marcelo carvalho-Boxes and material; Fuse Allie-Sofa, side chairs, console table; Anastasia Coyne-wood, tools; Sidney Law-household items; Stephen Beam-Extra bedroom; Maricela David-work equipment, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 12, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Dynasty Carter: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1113 Carol Martinez 1205 Nohelia Cuevas 1223 Sidney Ferris 1605 Julissa Urena 1725 Jose Rodriguez 1737 Joseph Armstrong 1738 Kimberly Ruiz 2605 Denise Lampton. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12h, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1023 Jasper Smith 1070 Janyia Wilcher 1072 Guayronex Santiago Ortega 1114 Jah’neisha Williams 203 Melanie Rodriguez 2235 Alice Tanner 2247 Darnetia Robinson 2250 Ryan Murphy 3010 Bruce Feith 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3147 Laura Vick. Run dates: 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1220 Latrell Langston #1726 Adam Mathews #1740 Yasmine Reynolds #2321 Leonardo Mendoza. Run dates 6/26/2024 and 7/3/2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 17th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1106-Households, #1123-Households, #1174-Totes, #1086-Household, #1063-Household, #1043-Furniture, #1026- Households, #1009-Households, #D220-Households, #D222-Boxes, #2089-Buisness Goods, #2022-Furniture, #M311-Households, #K207-Boxes, #J205-Boxes, #G227-
Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, July 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm CHERYL BAGLEY- Household Goods/Furniture Akilah Baker- Household Goods/Furniture Landscaping/Construction Equip. Valerie Figueroa- Household Goods/Furniture Candie Adams- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 12th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B8GP25362B636126
2002 DODG
3N1CN7AP4GL899917
2016 NISS
5NPD74LF6LH611565
2020 HYUN
5XYZU3LB0EG195514
2014 HYUN
JH4DC4451WS006407
1998 ACUR
JM3TCBAY6N0626719
2022 MAZD
KMHD84LF0LU944195
2020 HYUN
SAJNX5749RC189039
1994 JAGU.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/12/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAHP3F26CL327875
2012 FORD
KM8JU3AG5EU931479
2014 HYUN
1UYVS2537GU486003
2016 UTILITY TRAILER MFG
JN8AT2MT9HW401720
2017 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 7/12/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1HGCM56735A107727
2005 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 18, 2024
1HGCG6686YA155426
2000 HOND
WBANE73506CM40604
2006 BMW
JULY 19, 2024
1G1ZB5ST0HF169202
2017 CHEV
5TDZK22C67S028963
2007 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 14, 2024
JNKBV61F37M801085
2007 INFI
JULY 18, 2024
WA1AAAF76HD005567
2017 AUDI
JULY 19, 2024
1FAHP34N97W155858
2007 FORD
3FA6P0H74ER259210
2014 FORD
5UXKU0C58G0F92554
2016 BMW
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 17th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Jean F. Guillaume - #0C013, Sharon Robinson - #0C027, Sharon Robinson - #0C033, Collin Robateau - #0C058, Charles Mensah - #0G001, Adonis Hawthorne - #0G020, Hilton Rodriguez - #0J012, Charles Bernard Bostick - #0J024.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0091 – Debra Ashcraft.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JULY 9,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Etelvina Angela Quinones, James Moody, Luisell Sierra, Angelo Gibson, Viviana Vega, Brenda Lee Coleman, Latori Franklin, Jon Jackson, Elijah Gentry, Meriah Bruce NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JULY 9,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: John Magnan, Rafael Rodriguez Santiago, Rochelle Henry, Ashline Auguste-Harriott, Alicia Baker, Nadja Pomar, Jounian Marjorie Sainvil, Marcus Richmond, Laurie A Nunez McGovern, Laura Gonzalez, Carolette Matthew, Diego Orlando Araya Vasquez, Marinez Tomassini, Louis Balaguer NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JULY 9,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Nicole Miller, Marco Antonio Trujillo Ortiz, Robert Schaffner, Amy Cherisse White, Roberto Santos, Vermary Colon NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JULY 9,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Daresha Garmon, Jazzell Hernandez, Alexis Clay, William Echavarria, Leone Emile, Kendra Lashaun John, Briana Atkins, James Brown, Fanie Pagan, Beulah Farquharson, Beulah J Farquharson, Savalas James Pope NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JULY 10,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Willie Junior McNeal, Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart, Khemais Bouhmira NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JULY 10,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Dennis Smoke Jr, Kadieann Moore, Sha’mari Johnson, Tawana Robinson, Samuel Jacquet, James West, Edylin Mercado, Georgia Richards, R, Dana Barconey, Sean Chunilall, Khorian Augustus Moore, Khorian A Moore, Kenneth Turman, Alani Ryan, Sharne Bacon, Camille Rivera, CMRV, David Modeste, Melifaite Emile, Emile, Frisnel Mauvais, EN, Nathalie Dessant, Razhane Green, Temmie Henderson, Andieula Pierre Louis NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JULY 10,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jason Williams, Keith Elliott Bryant Sr.,Jennifer Alers, Joslyn Green, Lora Whitney Chantel Ludvig, Jaymee Kennedy, Samantha Ford, Jamale Ruise, Darius Parker, Angelica Kasterra Moore, Vincia Harriette Watts-Nicholas, Oliver James Robert, Chantilee Shere Stewart, Laqunta Williams, Jhiliah Latrelle Weatherspoon, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson, Denise Solingen, Rodrina Phillip,Rodrina B Phillips, Elijah Hamad Tisdale, NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JULY 10,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Shelia Besha Brown, Darla Branscum, Darla Almeida Branscum, Alexis Perkins, Tamika Violette Raphael Crooks, Rafael Angel Hidalgo Vega, Rodney Leath, Rodney Ignatius Leath, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Jasmine Chatman, Katherine SantaMaria NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JULY 11,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Daniel Byerly, Sade Monique Sullivan, Jerald J. Neil, Alisia M. Martinez, Chiaha Ugochi, Cristi Masica, Cesar Pardo, Cesar Ayala, Jair F. DeLima, Carlos Garcia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JULY 11,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ira A Mercer/Ira Mercer, Stacey Lynn Rodger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JULY 11,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Marcus Junior Ocasio, Michael Philon, Eliut Donis, Awilda Suro, Janelly Minaya, Maribel A Flores, Roberto Vasquez, Cristalee DeJesus, Craig Wintle, Karissa Jones, Jessica Rocker, Latoya Shields NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JULY 11,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: MATHIAS THIBAULT, MARIA CELLI, Alicia Lovett, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Gerardo Javier Gonzalez Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JULY 11,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kevin David Forrester
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2028 - Sanchez, Richard; 2052C - Adorno, Raul; 3006 - Rodriguez, Luis A; 3030 - Cleaning Service, Latino Pinay. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - WALLACE, JANEL; 3031 - Sharma Electric Sharma, Sanjay. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D060 - eldi martinez amaya, enrique; E019 - woods, Brandy; E030 - Jones, Chanel; F023 - Laguerre, Crist; J116 - Reese, Brittney; J123 - Mchelon, Kelley; J159 - king, Trishaun; K019 - Narvaez, Jimmy; K074 - Dennis, Romaine PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Ortiz Martinez, Herman; 3423 - Simon, Ashanti. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - Christian, Victor; B232 - Franklin, Irene; C394 - David, Vanessa; E502 - Chue, Gabrielle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C312 - Delisco, Vana; C314 - kenney, Jeff; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; J019 - Perez, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1062 - Gonzalez, Ashley; 1102 - Morgan, Lashonda; 1103 - Lopez Torres, Aurea; 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 309 - Vazquez, Juan; 501 - smith, Trinette; 958 - Cordova, Solangel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 004 - Green, Charles; 091 - Trinidad, Kristen; 216 - Bowens, Monique; 301 - cristophers, aneurys; 334 - jordan, Jomar; 436 - gonzalez, Rogelio; 518 - Cappas, James; 810 - edwards, Willie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147. Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02103 - Nicoletti, Bruno J; 02153 - DeBono, Charles; 02413 - rhodes, Vanesa; 05123 - Prominent auto group llc altamiranda, Roque; 05147 - amesty, Jeammy; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05254 - victoriano, diego; 05331 - Reilly, James. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1131 - Johnson, Jordan; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1607 - Guilford, Ronnie; 2053 - ALOMAR MARTINEZ, SHARON; 2154 - Striblin, Jay; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Armas, Maria De; 0054 - Cruz, Kimberly; 0133 - Heredia, Nathan; 2043 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 2119 - hates, Charles; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 6057 - Torres, Doraliz; 6121 - Rivera, Jorge; 6193 - Hammond, Janette; 8052 - Macdonald, Rosio; 8073 - Jimenez, Jose. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0302 - Vargas, Daniel; 2080 - Wolfenden, William; 2145 - Trotter, Melvin PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0145 - Williams, Tavish; 0202 - Thompson, LaToya; 0242 - Rios, Claudia; 0414 - Owens, Terry; 0903 - Franklin, Adriana; 09105 - Brown, Andrea; 09106 - Harvin, M.A. ; 1037 - Munoz, Erick; 1040 - Kimble, Conteacha; 1126 - Harris, Carlynn; 1343 - shaw, Monique; 1368 - Thomas, Asasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
07/14/2024
5Y2SL62813Z408657
PONTI 2003
1FMFU15578LA28778
FORD 2008
WBAVA37547NL12029
BMW 2007
ZACNJDBB1MPM51010
JEEP 2021
07/17/2024
5NPEC4AC0BH092827
HYUN 2011
1GKDS43S392101555
GMC 2009
07/18/2024
1G2JB12FX37193201
PONTI 2003
07/20/2024
WBAFR7C57BC266565
BMW 2011
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/21/2024
2GCEK19R9V1267057
CHEV 1997
1N4AL21E87N419881
NISS 2007
HTCF2468
LINK 2000
KMHFG4JG9CA137814
HYUN 2012
7/22/2024
JTLZE4FE3DJ035977
TOYT 2013
7/23/2024
1FAHP31N76W230611
FORD 2006
7/24/2024
1LNHM97V22Y692971
LINC 2002
8/8/2024
3KPF24AD3RE717204
KIA 2024
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769,
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/21/2024
3N1CN7AP3EL832044
NISS 2014
5FNYF8H06KB014932
HOND 2019
1N4AL21E98N517545
NISS 2008
1FMCU0F77EUC73244
FORD 2014
7/23/2024
WBAKE3C57CE769263
BMW 2012
JA3AJ26E76U053312
MITS 2006
2HGFG4A54DH703255
HOND 2013
7/24/2024
2HGFC2F83LH526618
HOND2020
1HGCM56633A061059
HOND 2003
8/04/2024
KNDNB4H35P6195543
KIA 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Lincoln
VIN: 5LMFU28506LJ23260
2003 Kawasawki
VIN: JKBVNAP163A012105
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on July 17, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC