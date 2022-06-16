VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Walt Disney World reveals special Father's Day meals, desserts

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

If you’re spending Father’s Day at Disney, the House of Mouse has rolled out a series of delicious treats just for dad. From big plates of barbecue to dadly desserts, there's something in every corner of the park.

Le Cellier Steakhouse at Epcot will serve an exquisite meat-and-potatoes meal perfect for father figures:  a platter of beef prime rib with gravy, horseradish, and truffled fingerling potatoes. The Regal Eagle Steakhouse is offering a lower-priced version, a platter of Memphis dry-rubbed barbecue available on Father's Day only (see above).

Got room for dessert? The Sunshine Seasons has you covered. Try their small apple–peanut butter tart with coconut crumble and a chocolate mustache that is also edible; it could be an ode to a dad.

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

If your dad is a Star Wars fan, Amorette’s Patisserie is the place for him, serving a red velvet cake decorated with Darth Vader and his famous line “I am your father” (which he never actually said).

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World


At Disney’s resorts you can celebrate with fudge brownies decorated with a pretzel frame, showing favorite fatherly moments from The Incredibles and The Princess and the Frog.

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

For a full list of what's offered, check out the news from Disney's blog.

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try

