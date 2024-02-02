Two Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants'

The crowdsourced review website says it identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words like 'romantic' and 'date night'

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Two Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants'
Photo via Seito Sushi Sand Lake/Facebook
Yelp released its annual list of the country's "Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner" this week, and two Orlando eateries made the cut.

The crowdsourced review website says it identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words like "romantic" and "date night" and reviewed ratings and number of reviews to formulate the list.

Orlando's Seito Sushi Sand Lake (8031 Turkey Lake Road) and Winter Park's Prato (124 N. Park Ave.) came in at numbers 46 and 48 in the nation.

Upscale contemporary Japanese restaurant Seito Sushi, with locations in both Sand Lake and Baldwin Park, ranked second place for "Best Sushi" in Orlando Weekly's 2022 reader poll. Italian outpost Prato was named "Best Restaurant Overall" and "Best Italian Restaurant" in OW's 2023 reader poll.

Florida had 12 restaurants make the list, in cities like Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The Florida restaurants that made the cut include:

No. 2: Pane & Vino (Miami)
No. 7: Fratellino (Coral Gables)
No. 16: Firefly (Panama City Beach)
No. 19: Lagniappe (Miami)
No. 28: George Bistro + Bar (Pensacola)
No. 35: Bunbury (Miami)
No. 44: Pia's Trattoria (Gulfport)
No. 46: Seito Sushi Sand Lake (Orlando)
No. 48: Prato (Winter Park)
No. 70: Orsay (Jacksonville)
No. 78: Yah Mon (Tampa)
No. 87: OLIVIA (Tampa)
Slideshow

The 27 most romantic restaurants and bars in Orlando

Domu 3201 Corrine Drive,Domu is an Asian fusion restaurant with heavy hip-hop inspiration, according to the restaurant’s owner, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen. The restaurant offers exciting twists on noodles, specialty cocktails and small plates.
26 slides
Kaya618 N. Thornton Ave.Kaya is a newly Michelin-recognized Filipino restaurant offering casual fine dining with fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors and a neighborhood vibe. Kaya offers creative cocktails at the Baynai bar in its outdoor patio and garden space. Tori Tori720 N. Mills Ave.Tori Tori is both a modern cocktail bar and a hotspot to grab some traditional Japanese pub food in Orlando's Mills 50 district. From the mind of Domu's Sean "Sonny" Nguyen, the spot offers classic and creative cocktails, sake, beer and wine and eats like scallop crudo and wagyu gyoza. Maxine's on Shine337 Shine Ave."Sexy. Comfortable. Delicious." Maxine's on Shine more than delivers the goods behind their motto, especially during an intimate date night. The restaurant offers regular live music, a hefty comfort food-filled menu and weekend brunch. Capa10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena VistaThis Spanish steakhouse’s location on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Resort makes it a prime spot for watching the firework shows at Epcot and the Magic Kingdom, or just taking in some high-rise views. Staff will take you out onto the terrace a few minutes before the shows so you can view them from the best seats in the house. Reservations are required, so make sure you call ahead. Domu 3201 Corrine Drive,Domu is an Asian fusion restaurant with heavy hip-hop inspiration, according to the restaurant’s owner, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen. The restaurant offers exciting twists on noodles, specialty cocktails and small plates. Sixty Vines110 Orlando Ave., Winter ParkSixty Vines, named for its 60 wine options on tap, offers brunch, lunch and dinner options. The space has a modern atmosphere with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sustainable tap wall.
Click to View 26 slides
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sushi pizza, sushi burritos and more on offer at new Orlando restaurant Poke Burri, opening this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

Sushi pizza, anyone? Poke Burri will soon have you covered

New Cantonese concept Dim Sum House to open in Clermont in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

New Cantonese concept Dim Sum House to open in Clermont in February

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

By Faiyaz Kara

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

The Drake Kitchen + Bar soft-opens in downtown Orlando at last

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Drake Kitchen and Bar has soft-opened downtown

Also in Food + Drink

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

By Faiyaz Kara

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza in Lake Mary shines with signature star-shaped pies

New immersive sports bar Stadium Club now open at Caribe Royale Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort

Bakery 1908 in Mills 50 dazzles with Chinese-style pastry, buns, dumplings and dim sum

By Faiyaz Kara

Just some of the delicacies awaiting you at Bakery 1908

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

By Matthew Moyer

Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us