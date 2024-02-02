Two Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants'

click to enlarge
Photo via Seito Sushi Sand Lake/Facebook
Yelp released its annual list of the country's "Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner
" this week, and two Orlando eateries made the cut.
The crowdsourced review website says it identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words like "romantic" and "date night" and reviewed ratings and number of reviews to formulate the list.
Orlando's Seito Sushi Sand Lake (8031 Turkey Lake Road) and Winter Park's Prato (124 N. Park Ave.) came in at numbers 46 and 48 in the nation.
Upscale contemporary Japanese restaurant Seito Sushi, with locations in both Sand Lake and Baldwin Park, ranked second place for "Best Sushi
" in Orlando Weekly
's 2022 reader poll. Italian outpost Prato was named "Best Restaurant Overall
" and "Best Italian Restaurant
" in OW's
2023 reader poll.
Florida had 12 restaurants make the list, in cities like Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville.
The Florida restaurants that made the cut include:
No. 2: Pane & Vino (Miami)
No. 7: Fratellino (Coral Gables)
No. 16: Firefly (Panama City Beach)
No. 19: Lagniappe (Miami)
No. 28: George Bistro + Bar (Pensacola)
No. 35: Bunbury (Miami)
No. 44: Pia's Trattoria (Gulfport)
No. 46: Seito Sushi Sand Lake (Orlando)
No. 48: Prato (Winter Park)
No. 70: Orsay (Jacksonville)
No. 78: Yah Mon (Tampa)
No. 87: OLIVIA (Tampa)
