VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Tori Tori's Edoboy opens next month, JapAnatolia opens with Turkish-Japanese fusion fare, Taipei 101 closes

Plus lots more Orlando food news

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 am

Pizza Bruno and Oyster Bob's Nautical Nonsense will collaborate on a special one-night-only menu.
Pizza Bruno and Oyster Bob's Nautical Nonsense will collaborate on a special one-night-only menu. photo via Oyster Bob's Nautical Nonsense/Facebook

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the much-anticipated eight-person standing sushi bar (and sister resto to Tori Tori), will open next month at 728 N. Thornton Ave. ... Groovy Smoovies, a movie-themed smoothie shop, will open in the strip mall just south of the Whole Foods plaza at 8910 Turkey Lake Road ... JapAnatolia, offering an intriguing fusion of Turkish and Japanese fare, has opened inside the Oviedo Mall food court ... Meng's Kitchen, the pop-up concept specializing in Thai-style Hainanese chicken and rice, will find a permanent space inside the iFresh Market at the Coytown Shopping Center. Look for them to open mid-June ... Eola Lounge, serving a fusion of Asian, Latin and Mediterranean tapas, has soft-opened in the old Saisei Kitchen space next to Oudom Thai & Sushi in South Eola ...

Athen's Pizza, a chain out of Panama, will move into the space vacated by Midici Neapolitan Pizza Company at Maitland City Centre this winter ... The owner of Taipei 101 on Alafaya Trail has closed the restaurant to take care of her mother in Taiwan ... Doshi, a modern Korean restaurant from the trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen, will open in the old Cafe Rio Mexican Grill space in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park this summer ... Farm & Haus, the East End Market mainstay, will open a second location in the space recently vacated by Café de France on Park Avenue in Winter Park. Farm & Haus will be an all-day, modern cafe/diner serving an expanded menu of fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. Look for it to open this August ... Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi's new ghost kitchen will serve the communities of Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, Casselberry and Maitland with takeout and delivery ... East Garden Chinese Restaurant, specializing in Cantonese fare and dim sum, has opened next to BBB Tofu House in the Chinatown Plaza on West Colonial Drive.

NEWS + EVENTS: Chef Josh Oakley, a fixture in this city's dining scene and the man behind the uber-popular Smiling Bison, has left his executive chef post at The Monroe to pursue an opportunity in Western Carolina ... Portillo's, the fast-casual joint known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, has unveiled the "garden dog," the chain's first-ever plant-based hot dog offering ... Pizza Bruno and Oyster Bob's Nautical Nonsense will collaborate on a special one-night-only menu May 26, from 5 p.m. to close, at Pizza Bruno.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Trending

Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, pays a return visit to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, pays a return visit to Orlando

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Vegan Hot Dog Cart moves indoors and other Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

Panama pizza chain Athen's Pizza will open in former Midici space in Maitland

By Faiyaz Kara

Panama pizza chain Athen's Pizza will open in former Midici space in Maitland (2)

Also in Food + Drink

Grilled Cheezus brings the ooey-gooey goods to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Grilled Cheezus brings the ooey-gooey goods to Mills 50

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

By Faiyaz Kara

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us