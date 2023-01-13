Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea open in Orlando’s Mills Park; FusionFest spotlights Laotian cuisine in January

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

Hand-pulled noodles are here, Orlando. Mr. J Hand-Pulled Noodle, located in the Silver Crossings Shopping Center on East Silver Star Road in Ocoee, specializes in Lanzhou beef noodle soup ... It's been closed for nearly 20 months, but the Winter Park Fish Co. has finally reopened at 761 N. Orange Ave. After a major remodel that added additional indoor seating, the seafood house got into permitting trouble with the City of Winter Park. All is good now and, oh, the restaurant now goes by "The Fish Company at Winter Park" ... Speaking of questionable name changes, the Food Factory in Oviedo has now been renamed "The Food Factory Foodie Collective." I can almost hear Adam Sandler asking Who are the ad wizards who came up with this one!? Regardless, the diverse lineup of micro restaurants at the food hall-ish venue looks promising — Kai Asian Street Fare, The 1 Cantina, Kurried, The Shawarma Kompany, Suki-Nori, The Local Hen and Buttercrust Pizza. In addition, the Factory Bar will serve craft cocktails, wine and beer, and there will also be an outdoor walk-up bar on site called Bartu. A beer garden is also planned. Look for FFFC to open "later this year" at 888 City Walk Lane ...

Two hot new restaurants are in soft opening — breakfast and lunch joint Farm & Haus at 526 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park, and The Moderne, a boite specializing in Asian-inspired tapas and craft cocktails at 1241 E. Colonial Drive ... Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi, the popular joint in Mount Dora, will open a location inside the Maitland Social at 360 E. Horatio Ave. Wave will occupy a 1,373-square-foot space with a 500-square-foot outdoor patio. Foxtail Coffee and Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe are the other food/bev vendors who have signed on ...

Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea have opened in the space previously occupied by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... Look for Mango Fresh, a Latin American-inspired juice and fruit bar, to open next to Ding Tea (and a few doors down from the soon-to-open Drake Kitchen + Bar) in the Radius Apartments sometime this year ... Four months after opening on South Park Avenue, FrappeStar Coffee has closed.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Ten 10 Brewing Company's 6th Annual-ish Amateur Rib Contest kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the brewery's parking lot. The event is free, but proceeds from the sale of beverages and raffle tickets will go to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida ... FusionFest's first Diversitastic! Dining Experience of 2023 will spotlight Laotian cuisine with the chefs from Sticky Rice presenting a slew of native dishes. The event is Wednesday, Jan. 25, with seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50. Visit fusionfest.org for more.