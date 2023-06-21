The Mills 50 Mix Up looks to crown the signature drink of this singular Orlando neighborhood

Oh yeah. Come Monday, set aside the workaday blues and take part in a stirring display of drunken democracy to help choose the official cocktail of Mills 50.
The Sunroom hosts a competition of Mills 50’s mightiest mixologists, who will be mixing up their takes on a craft cocktail that captures the unique vibes of the neighborhood. (What does encroaching gentrification taste like? Wait, what are we talking about again?)
The entry fee gets you a free drink and if you’re one of the first 25 in the door, you will be entered into a raffle for a guest judgeship. Choose wisely.
6 p.m., Monday, June 26, The Sunroom, 1315 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/mills50, $10.
