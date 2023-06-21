The Mills 50 Mix Up looks to crown the signature drink of this singular Orlando neighborhood

Drink deep of Mills 50

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Will Mills 50's signature drink be crowned on Monday? - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Will Mills 50's signature drink be crowned on Monday?
Honey nougat glacé! Wait, what are we talking about again?

Oh yeah. Come Monday, set aside the workaday blues and take part in a stirring display of drunken democracy to help choose the official cocktail of Mills 50.

The Sunroom hosts a competition of Mills 50’s mightiest mixologists, who will be mixing up their takes on a craft cocktail that captures the unique vibes of the neighborhood. (What does encroaching gentrification taste like? Wait, what are we talking about again?)

The entry fee gets you a free drink and if you’re one of the first 25 in the door, you will be entered into a raffle for a guest judgeship. Choose wisely.

6 p.m., Monday, June 26, The Sunroom, 1315 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/mills50, $10.

Event Details
The Mills 50 Mix Up

The Mills 50 Mix Up

Mon., June 26, 6 p.m.

The Sunroom 1315 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

The Sunroom

1315 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

1 event 1 article


