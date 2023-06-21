The Mills 50 Mix Up looks to crown the signature drink of this singular Orlando neighborhood

click to enlarge Courtesy image Will Mills 50's signature drink be crowned on Monday?

Honey nougat glacé! Wait, what are we talking about again?Oh yeah. Come Monday, set aside the workaday blues and take part in a stirring display of drunken democracy to help choose the official cocktail of Mills 50.The Sunroom hosts a competition of Mills 50’s mightiest mixologists, who will be mixing up their takes on a craft cocktail that captures the unique vibes of the neighborhood. (What does encroaching gentrification taste like? Wait, what are we talking about again?)The entry fee gets you a free drink and if you’re one of the first 25 in the door, you will be entered into a raffle for a guest judgeship. Choose wisely.