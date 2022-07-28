The largest dessert festival in America is coming to Florida

click to enlarge Via dessert-wars.com

Put on your stretchy pants and bust out the forks, Dessert Wars is coming to Florida.

This extra-sweet event is going to be in Tampa this fall. The war will take place on Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Dessert Wars is a celebration to all who claim to be ‘foodies’. Once walking inside the venue there will be tons of local vendors competing for the Dessert Champion title. These vendors will be welcoming you to try an array of desserts such as cookies, cupcakes, donuts and ice cream.



General admission is $45, with access starting at 4 p.m and 30 sample dessert tickets with a ‘to-go’ box. For a $20 upgrade, have access throughout the whole event and get 50 sample tickets.