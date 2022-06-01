VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

A perfect 10/10

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:00 am

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo
photo by Rob Bartlett

Ten Ten Seafood & Grill — a new Chinese restaurant in West Orlando — is not for the casual tourist. They don't care about pandering to gweilo. They don't care about being nouveau. What they do care about, though, is keeping it real and authentic.

The second of only two locations (the original is in South Florida), the Orlando Ten Ten is a promising new contender out on the Asian frontier of West Colonial Drive. Despite a name that implies an emphasis on seafood, Ten Ten Seafood & Grill is really much more comprehensive than that. Its specialty, in fact, is Cantonese cuisine, done traditionally and extensively. While seafood is prominently featured, Ten Ten is something of an all-purpose Chinese restaurant featuring dim sum and siu mei (Chinese barbecue) alongside a full dinner menu — like Ming's Bistro and Peter's Kitchen, only on a grander scale. And the authenticity comes even before the first bite.

Here, English is very much secondary. Furthermore, the clientele is almost exclusively Asian. (If you're looking for a true dive into ethnic dining, these are good signs.) Once I sat down for my first visit, the validation came in one steamed tray at a time. Ten Ten's dim sum is the primary draw at lunchtime, and the restaurant features full cart service even on weekdays. Although not all items on the extensive dim sum menu are immediately available at any given time, the roving carts offer a decent variety of the usual greatest hits like shumai, steamed pork buns, shrimp balls, sesame balls, beehive fried taro and the like — mostly between $3.85 and $4.85 per plate.

Dishes we sampled, like the stuffed bean curd skin ($4.85), pan-fried shrimp and chive dumplings ($4.85), and steamed pork spare ribs with black soybeans and jalapeño ($4.85) were all done to solid traditional standard. Not standard were the Shanghai dumplings ($4.85), an option not universally offered at other dim sum places. Though small, the four amuse-bouche–sized soup dumplings packed big punch with flavorfully seasoned pork and a nice hint of broth. Unassuming but delicious, these wonderful bites were perfect with just a dollop of the tableside chili sauce.

For dinner service, Ten Ten offers a robust Cantonese-centric menu featuring a whole spectrum of seafood, meats, noodles, soups, barbecue appetizers (though availability can be spotty) and authentic greens like snow pea leaves.

Of the fresh seafood options on hand, I chose the clams with black bean sauce ($18.95). The tender littleneck clams were classically prepared: open-shelled and tossed in a royal sauce of fermented black soybeans, whose sublime umami was punctuated with scallions and jalapeño slices.

In a day when we're all trying to eat a little less meat, ma po bean curd ($15.95) can be a marvelously spicy and satisfying option. It's both comforting and sexy; at least, it's supposed to be when it's done right. And the version at Ten Ten is, with a rich and savory brown gravy tying together airy cubes of silken tofu, peas, carrots, ground pork and a bonus accent of preserved mustard stem slices. This generous portion of ma po tofu is probably some of the best in the city.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
photo by Rob Bartlett

Ten Ten's dining space is a tall-ceilinged, banquet-style hall that's a mix of flash (glitzy wall treatments, chandeliers, video wall playing Asian pop music videos) and utility (large round tables with lazy Susans, a barbecue station, fresh seafood tanks). But it's all geared toward gathering, from families on up to large parties.

One thing about the table setting that especially stood out was the pack of sanitary wipes sitting there matter-of-factly. Then I noticed they were on every table. Not elegant, perhaps. But these days? Appreciated. Also worth noting: Every member of the floor staff was masked, without exception.

Thankfully, real Asian food is no longer exotic in this city. The dining rooms of legit Asian spots in Mills 50, once the domain of Asian customers, are now reliably multi-culti. Modernist Asian cooking has even caught mainstream fire. And all of that is great. But ungentrified, traditional eateries are vital to keeping that cultural edge anchored and alive.

In that spirit, Ten Ten is a worthy new outpost of classic Chinese cuisine, one that's more reminiscent of deep hotspots in Asian-concentrated cities like Houston than the mixed dining experiences in downtown Orlando. If you know the dim sum halls of big-city Chinatowns and have been missing that here, Ten Ten will take you there.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
photo by Rob Bartlett

TEN TEN SEAFOOD & GRILL, Golden Sparkling Plaza, 5600 W. Colonial Drive, 407-559-9999, $$$

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Restaurant Reviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Trending

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

By Faiyaz Kara

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka

By Alex Galbraith

Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka

Owner of iconic Orlando ice cream stand claims the business is being targeted after morning fire

By Alex Galbraith

Goff's Drive In

Also in Food + Drink

Foxtail Coffee plans another location in Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Foxtail Coffee plans another location in Orlando

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

Mediterranean Blue closes up shop on Friday

By Alex Galbraith

Mediterranean Blue closes up shop on Friday

Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka

By Alex Galbraith

Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us