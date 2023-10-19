Tex-Mex spot Superica to open first Florida location in Winter Park this fall

click to enlarge
Photo via superica.com/buckhead
A Tex-Mex hotspot with specialty margaritas, fresh-cooked tortillas and wood-grilled flavors galore is finally set to open in Winter Park later this fall.
After making appearances in both our 2022 and 2023 "New Restaurants" issues, the hotly anticipated local outpost of Superica will be located at 415 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park. It will be the first Florida location of the Atlanta-based chain by chef-owner Ford Fry
The beloved restaurant features Austin-style Mexican cuisine like shrimp tacos, enchiladas, freshly house-made corn and flour tortillas, and more. Guests can also pick from a list of 100% agave tequilas and mezcals, as well as select wines intended to embrace the culture of the restaurant’s dishes.
click to enlarge
Photo via Facebook/Superica
Superica will be open seven days a week and will offer brunch Saturdays and Sundays. And it's pronounced "super-eeka," if you're wondering.
