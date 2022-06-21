Taiwanese tea chain Happy Lemon opening its first Florida location in Orlando

A Taiwanese bubble tea shop is opening its first-ever location in the Sunshine State, and they've got Orlando squarely in their sights.
The first Florida outpost of Happy Lemon will be located just four minutes from the University of Central Florida, at 11565 University Blvd. The store is currently hiring baristas and back-of-house workers ahead of its opening.
Happy Lemon has more than 2,000 locations across 21 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Dubai and the Philippines.
The menu varies by location. However, we can expect a wide selection of boba, smoothies and bubble waffles.
