Taglish, Four Flamingos to host special dinners this week

Every Friday and Saturday in the month of May, the UCF-area location of Taglish will hold its Kamayan Supper Club
, a traditional communal feast of Filipino fare served over banana leaves. Cost is $45 per person and reservations must be made at exploretock.com/taglish
.
Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen
will host a pairing dinner Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. featuring a four-course menu by chef Shelby Farrell and a presentation by master distiller Lauren Patz from Redwood Empire Whiskey
. Cost is $199 plus tax.
The 407 Food Fair Asian Market
goes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Ivanhoe Park Brewing. Vendors include Uncle Den Dogs, Meng's Kitchen, Itzayana Tacos, Hibachi Omakase, Phat Ash Bakes, The Pizza Slut and more.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.