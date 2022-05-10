VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Taglish, Four Flamingos to host special dinners this week

Orlando food events coming up

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 10:24 am

Taglish, Four Flamingos to host special dinners this week
Photo by Taglish/Facebook
Every Friday and Saturday in the month of May, the UCF-area location of Taglish will hold its Kamayan Supper Club, a traditional communal feast of Filipino fare served over banana leaves. Cost is $45 per person and reservations must be made at exploretock.com/taglish.

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen will host a pairing dinner Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. featuring a four-course menu by chef Shelby Farrell and a presentation by master distiller Lauren Patz from Redwood Empire Whiskey. Cost is $199 plus tax.

The 407 Food Fair Asian Market goes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Ivanhoe Park Brewing. Vendors include Uncle Den Dogs, Meng's Kitchen, Itzayana Tacos, Hibachi Omakase, Phat Ash Bakes, The Pizza Slut and more.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Trending

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Denny's buys Orlando-based Keke's Breakfast Cafe for $82 million

By Alex Galbraith

Denny's buys Orlando-based Keke's Breakfast Cafe for $82 million

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Taste of Chengdu returns and other Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

London House gives up private club status, opens to public

By Alex Galbraith

London House gives up private club status, opens to public

Also in Food + Drink

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us