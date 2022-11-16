Sushi Pop ends their Winter Park venture, Henry and Michelle Salgado return, and Black Restaurant Week ends Sunday — don't miss out

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

Sushi Pop in Winter Park has closed after opting not to renew their lease at 115 E. Lyman Ave. There are some big names jockeying to move into the space, but no matter who wins out, Winter Park gourmands will the ones who ultimately triumph … Jade Sushi & New Asian, the restaurant most recently run by Susuru and Juju chef-owner Lewis Lin, has closed after nearly 20 years in College Park. Lin said the lease for the Edgewater Drive space was not renewed … Korean barbecue restaurant K-BBQ & Bar has opened in the old Oblivion Taproom space at 5101 E. Colonial Drive … Thai Super Bowl has soft-opened in the space vacated by Taglish inside the Lotte Plaza Market at 3191 W. Colonial Drive. The menu is comprised of dishes that “make people feel like they’re eating street food in Thailand” … Ta’Chingon Mexican Kitchen has opened at 1341 Howell Branch Road in Winter Park … The Wilson Orlando, sister resto to The Wilson NYC, has opened inside the Melia Orlando Hotel in Celebration. They’ll be open for Thanksgiving too … Aussie Grill, “inspired by the bold flavors of Outback Steakhouse,” has opened at 12305 E. Colonial Drive in Waterford Lakes … Another steakhouse chain, Ruth’s Chris, has opened its new location inside Winter Park Village … Gravity Taproom, offering 20 rotating taps, pub grub, shareables, brick-fired pizzas and an outdoor patio, will open next summer across from Shin Japanese Cuisine in the North Quarter … Popular Taiwanese dessert chain Meet Fresh will open this month at 5144 W. Colonial Drive …



818 Best Dim Sum & Seafood Restaurant has opened at the Shoppes at Millenia at 4192 Conroy Road, carts and all … Fresh & Co, the Manhattan-based joint I panned in a review from earlier this year, has opened its second area location, at 527 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park, next to Umi Japanese Restaurant … Breakfast and lunch joint Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken will open its first Florida location at Lakeside Crossing in Winter Park next to Bulla Gastrobar next winter … Another breakfast and lunch joint, Peach Valley Cafe, has opened in the former First Watch space in Maitland … Skyline Chili, the Cincinnati-based chain specializing in Coney dogs and 3-ways (that’s steamed spaghetti topped with chili and cheese), will open its first Central Florida outpost in Winter Garden next year … Look for Dean’s Oyster Bar to pop up at various venues around town. Upcoming dates include Rockpit Brewing (Nov. 20), Grape and the Grain (Nov. 25) and Golden Hour Wine (Nov. 26) … Speaking of oysters, Henry and Michelle Salgado (Txokos Basque Kitchen, Spanish River Grill) will open Spanish River Tapas & Oyster Bar at 1518 S. Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach later this year.

NEWS & EVENTS:



Black Restaurant Week, a celebration of African American, African, and Caribbean influences in the culinary industry, runs through Nov. 20 with local outfits DaJen Eats, Mila’s Front Porch, Seana’s and Island Thyme Caribbean Grille participating. Visit blackrestaurantweeks.com for more … Gà 2 To, the North Vietnamese noodle joint in Mills 50, has changed its name to Gà Ta. Chef-owner Ty Hoang is still running the place … Doshi, the contemporary Korean restaurant in Winter Park, will (officially) debut its à la carte dining room menu next week. Chef tastings will continue as normal … Chef Masaharu Morimoto will be in Orlando Dec. 2 and 3 to host his exclusive “Holiday Momokase” — a seven-course meal fashioned around Suntory’s signature Yamazaki whisky collection, including the 55-year-old single malt “Yamazaki 55.” A bottle of the prized whisky retails for more than $60,000, though the price approached close to $1 million at auction. Cost for Morimoto’s intimate 12-person meal is $3,000 per person. Visit morimotoasia.com/momokase for tickets … Get your tickets to Ravello’s Alba White Truffle Dinner Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The five-course menu will be a collaboration among Ravello executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi, Raffaelle Trovato and Ugo Mara from the IFSE Culinary School, and Giovanni Grasso, chef-founder of Credenza Group, including Ristorante La Credenza in San Maurizio, Italy which has earned a Michelin star for 16 consecutive years. Dinner includes dessert from James Beard-nominated pastry chef Rabii Saber and wine from the Piemonte region. Cost is $275.