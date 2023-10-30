Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews will open its first Orlando location

The burger-focused chain will bring to International Drive an extensive selection of patties, wings and brews. The grand opening on I-Drive will be the second Florida location, after the first in Kissimmee. There isn't an opening date yet, but the new spot will be "opening soon" at 11701 International Drive, Orlando.
The menu at Sickies Garage boasts 50 different kinds of burgers and sandwiches, including the signature Sickies Burger, Turbocharged Twin Cam and Glazed Doughnut burgers. There are also alternative patty options like chicken or veggie, plus two dozen types of wing sauces, dry rubs and plenty of appetizers.
The restaurant was founded in 2012 in Fargo, North Dakota, and has opened 11 locations across the United States since.
To see location updates or to browse the restaurant’s menu, visit Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed