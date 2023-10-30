Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews will open its first Orlando location

50 different burgers and 50 different brews

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews will open its first Orlando location
Photo via Sickies Orlando/Facebook
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is set to open its first Orlando location with the perfect beer-to-burger ratio. 

The burger-focused chain will bring to International Drive an extensive selection of patties, wings and brews. The grand opening on I-Drive will be the second Florida location, after the first in Kissimmee. There isn't an opening date yet, but the new spot will be "opening soon" at 11701 International Drive, Orlando.

The menu at Sickies Garage boasts 50 different kinds of burgers and sandwiches, including the signature Sickies Burger, Turbocharged Twin Cam and Glazed Doughnut burgers. There are also alternative patty options like chicken or veggie, plus two dozen types of wing sauces, dry rubs and plenty of appetizers.
And to wash it all down, guests can choose from a rotating selection of 50 local craft, domestic and import brews.

The restaurant was founded in 2012 in Fargo, North Dakota, and has opened 11 locations across the United States since.

To see location updates or to browse the restaurant’s menu, visit Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.

