Raising Cane's new Winter Park location opens this week

The Louisiana-style fast food chain will open its new Winter Park outpost at 100 S. Semoran Blvd. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The restaurant will be Raising Cane's fourth Central Florida location, all of which opened within the past year. Nearby locations include Lake Nona, Kissimmee and the Dr. Phillips area.
To celebrate, the restaurant will host a grand opening event with entertainment and giveaways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Winter Park Chamber of Commerce and local leaders kicks things off at 9 a.m. There will also be an appearance by Orlando City SC mascot Kingston, a check presentation to Aloma Elementary school and a DJ supplying live entertainment.
The first 100 customers who purchase a combo will receive a commemorative hat and Box Combo card, and the first 100 teachers who show school ID will receive a free "swag bag."
Attendees can also expect a "Lucky 20" drawing, which will award 20 customers (13 and older) free Raising Cane's for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
