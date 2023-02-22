Puerto Rican-Latin pop-up MariaLina will host a five-course dinner event in Orlando this March

Photo via MariaLina/Facebook
Pop-up series MariaLina brings Puerto Rican and Latin flair to Orlando for a one-night dinner experience next month.
MariaLina will host a five-course dinner Monday, March 6, at the Edible Education Experience at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden (whew
), located at 26 E. King St. in College Park.
The dinner will feature Puerto Rican-inspired dishes like tuna crudo, jardinera, mole lamb chop, bolognese criolla and coconut rice pudding.
The cost to attend the event is $95 per person.
Tickets
are available online now.
