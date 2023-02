Puerto Rican-Latin pop-up MariaLina will host a five-course dinner event in Orlando this March

Photo via MariaLina/Facebook

Pop-up series MariaLina brings Puerto Rican and Latin flair to Orlando for a one-night dinner experience next month.MariaLina will host a five-course dinner Monday, March 6, at the Edible Education Experience at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden (), located at 26 E. King St. in College Park.The dinner will feature Puerto Rican-inspired dishes like tuna crudo, jardinera, mole lamb chop, bolognese criolla and coconut rice pudding.The cost to attend the event is $95 per person. Tickets are available online now.