Puerto Rican-Latin pop-up MariaLina will host a five-course dinner event in Orlando this March

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 4:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Puerto Rican-Latin pop-up MariaLina will host a five-course dinner event in Orlando this March
Photo via MariaLina/Facebook

Pop-up series MariaLina brings Puerto Rican and Latin flair to Orlando for a one-night dinner experience next month.

MariaLina will host a five-course dinner Monday, March 6, at the Edible Education Experience at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden (whew), located at 26 E. King St. in College Park.

The dinner will feature Puerto Rican-inspired dishes like tuna crudo, jardinera, mole lamb chop, bolognese criolla and coconut rice pudding.

The cost to attend the event is $95 per person.

Tickets are available online now.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District

Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

Torchy’s Tacos comes to Altamonte Springs, Lazy Moon comes to Maitland, and Norman Van Aken’s restaurant is finally open in Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Lazy Moon expands their empire to the north early this summer.

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

By Faiyaz Kara

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

Also in Food + Drink

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

Chilispot hits the spot with its fire-and-tingle brand of Sichuan fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Pork feet with cannellini beans

Banana Leaf in East Orlando spices it up with staples of Sri Lankan cuisine

By Faiyaz Kara

Sri Lankan food is an intermingling of Sinhalese and Tamil cuisine.

Crocante Restaurant in Colonialtown has the meats, and their rotisserie porchetta is the most drool-worthy

By Faiyaz Kara

Crocante Restaurant in Colonialtown has the meats, and their rotisserie porchetta is the most drool-worthy
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us