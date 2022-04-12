Pico De Gallo Mexican Grill to open new location in Avalon Park

click to enlarge Photo via Pico De Gallo Avalon Park/Instagram

Jarritos and tacos galore. Pico de Gallo Mexican Grill is moving to a bigger location in Avalon Park in July.The new home of the Mexican grill is 2,500 square feet and is located at 13001 Founder's Square Drive, in the clock tower buildingIn a recent Instagram post with footage of their new location they captioned it "dreams come true." The chefs behind the restaurant claim they've been working on the concept for 13 years. The restaurant is currently located inside Avalon Park's food hall Marketplace. This new location will allow them to expand their menu and have outdoor seating.

“The community has welcomed us with open arms,” said owner Jorge Lopez in a press release. “I cannot wait to share our new expanded menu with our new neighbors.”