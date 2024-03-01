Parlor Doughnuts, specializing in signature layered doughnuts, is now open in Orlando

The new shop is now open at 2912 Edgewater Drive in College Park.
The craft doughnut and coffee chain sets itself apart with its specialty layered dough technique and unique flavors like French toast, turtle cheesecake and "Dreamsicle."
Having started in 2015 as Proper Coffee, run by founder Darrick Hayden and his son Noah, Parlor Doughnuts’ brand has since expanded. The chain now serves made-to-order doughnuts and all day breakfast items such as breakfast tacos and açai bowls.
The drink menu includes lattes, matcha, cappuccinos, cold brew and more.
Along with its specialty doughnut flavors, Parlor Doughnuts serves classics like the raspberry jelly-filled and plain doughnuts. Keto, vegan, gluten-free and even dog doughnuts are also on the menu.
