Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

Image via Victoria & Albert's/Yelp
One Orlando restaurant is outshining all others in the country, according to a new report from Trips to Discover
.
The report analyzed data from Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Diamond Awards to narrow down 10 over-achieving eateries in the U.S., and once again, Orlando's own Victoria & Albert's ranked in the top slot.
The report entailed a "comprehensive two-part analysis of 64 highest-ranking restaurants" recognized by the three dining giants to find the country's highest customer-rated award-winning spots.
Victoria & Albert's, located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, snagged a 4.81 out of 5 rating from customers. The high-end dining spot specializes in creative New American cuisine from chef Matthew Sowers — all wrapped up in an upscale, Old-World ambience.
"Reviewers highly praise the acclaimed tasting menu that caters to specific dietary needs. The restaurant is also a feast for the eyes — customers rave about the artistic presentation of dishes and the elegantly decorated yet intimate atmosphere," the report says.
However, the report did note minor detractions such as isolated reservation issues or perceived quality inconsistencies.
According to Disney, the prix-fixe menu begins at $295 per guest with optional wine pairings starting at $150 per guest.
