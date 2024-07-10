BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando's Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery to close after this month

The family-owned Orlando bar and grill will close after nearly 8 years in business

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 2:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando's Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery to close after this month
Photo via Bloodhound Brew/Google Maps
Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery has announced that July will be its last month open.

Located at 5801 Conroy Road, the family-owned and run business has been open since 2016.

Owners Jay Dudhiya and Gavin Patel wrote in a statement that the closing is not a result of poor business, but that the spot's landlord sold the building and they accepted an offer to be bought out.

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 8 years. We have doubled our sales and completely changed the reputation of the business from what was left to us by the previous owners," the statement reads. "We are most proud to have, hopefully, fostered a warm and welcoming place for our staff, in what can be a brutal industry."

The eatery offers menu items such as burgers, tacos, wings, lamb chops, chicken curry and flatbreads, plus a selection of 30 craft beers. Bloodhound also hosts trivia, open mic nights, live music Wednesdays, poker, karaoke and monthly comedy nights.

Through July, Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery will remain open daily from noon to midnight, with happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and brunch on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pizza Bruno opens at Maitland Social, Curry Ford Road Black Rooster Taqueria closes, Acropolis Greek Taverna opens downtown and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Another Pizza Bruno opens at 360 E. Horatio Ave. in Maitland

Vegan-friendly Milk District spot Market on South is under new management and looking for new tenants

By Matthew Moyer

Change is afoot at Market on South

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential

By Faiyaz Kara

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 adds new event space and showcases immersive light installation

By Matthew Moyer

Zymarium Meadery opens new event room with a difference

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential

By Faiyaz Kara

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential

May Skynet serve you a drink? 'World's first' AI bartender debuts at Wyndham Orlando Resort

By Matthew Moyer

Ai bartender Sara just started "working" at the Wyndham Orlando Resort

Broken Strings celebrates '8 Years of Beers' with weekend celebration and vampire lounge band

By Matthew Moyer

Broken Strings celebrates '8 Years of Beers' with weekend celebration and vampire lounge band
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us