Orlando's Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery to close after this month

click to enlarge Photo via Bloodhound Brew/Google Maps

Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery has announced that July will be its last month open.Located at 5801 Conroy Road, the family-owned and run business has been open since 2016.Owners Jay Dudhiya and Gavin Patel wrote in a statement that the closing is not a result of poor business, but that the spot's landlord sold the building and they accepted an offer to be bought out."We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 8 years. We have doubled our sales and completely changed the reputation of the business from what was left to us by the previous owners," the statement reads. "We are most proud to have, hopefully, fostered a warm and welcoming place for our staff, in what can be a brutal industry."The eatery offers menu items such as burgers, tacos, wings, lamb chops, chicken curry and flatbreads, plus a selection of 30 craft beers. Bloodhound also hosts trivia, open mic nights, live music Wednesdays, poker, karaoke and monthly comedy nights.Through July, Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery will remain open daily from noon to midnight, with happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and brunch on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.