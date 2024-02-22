Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

click to enlarge Tacos My Guey / Facebook Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Thursday is National Margarita Day, and there are plenty of spots to celebrate right here in Orlando. Here are some local spots offering margs every which way, from on the rocks to blended and boozy. So grab a tequila-fueled concoction and celebrate National Margarita Day the way Jimmy Buffett would’ve wanted.Tacos My Guey, a Mexican taqueria in Downtown Orlando is offering BOGO margaritas all day.F&D Cantina in Thornton Park is offering $5 off your first drink in-house after scanning a QR code. The restaurant also announced its full margarita list is now on UberEats, if you’re looking to celebrate National Margarita Day in bed.Superica opened its first Orlando restaurant just in time for National Margarita Day. The restaurant is offering three specialty margaritas on its menu to celebrate the occasion, crafted by mixologists in a friendly margarita competition. The three winners were “Bandit Queen,” “Naranja de Chocolate” and “Barrel Racer (pickle margarita)” which are offered on Superica’s menu through Feb. 25.QuesaLoco is offering $10 Jarritos margaritas as well as other drink deals such as $6 cantaritos and $6 micheladas to celebrate National Margarita Day and their “Thirsty Thursday.”Taco Kat always offers $5 margaritas, even on the drink’s own holiday.Solita Tacos is offering a deal of $5 house margaritas on the rocks or frozen and $8 Cadillac margaritas (topped with a Grand Marnier floater) all day.Reyes Mezcaleria is offering happy hour margarita deals all day long.Fuzzy’s huge 18-ounce house margaritas are only $5 for the whole day, on the rocks or frozen.The Tavern Bar & Tacos on East Colonial is celebrating National Margarita Day like its “Taco Tuesday” with $5 margaritas and $3 tacos.Agave Azul is offering their ¡Una Más! Margarita for only $9.House Margaritas at Don Julio Mexican & Tequila Bar are $6 today at every location. DJ Netics is also going to be celebrating the occasion at the Lake Nona location.Pepe’s Cantina is offering its signature house margarita for $5.99. The restaurant also offers a free shot of tequila when you buy a Teremana’s Margarita every Thursday.