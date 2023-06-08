Orlando is one of the only cities to get Taco Bell's new vegan Crunchwrap

It'll be on the menu only for a limited time

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 5:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Taco Bell's iconic Crunchwrap finally goes vegan - Courtesy Image/Taco Bell
Courtesy Image/Taco Bell
Taco Bell's iconic Crunchwrap finally goes vegan

The day all plant-based foodies have been waiting for is here. Brace yourselves for the newest addition to Taco Bell's menu: the long-awaited fully vegan Crunchwrap Supreme.

Announced Wednesday afternoon, this creation features a blend of vegan nacho sauce, vegan blanco sauce and boldly seasoned plant-based "beef" plus the classic toppings.

Only three cities will be offering this bombshell item, and what do you know? Orlando has been selected as a testing location.


Starting June 8, this item will be available at one Orlando store, located at 11893 E. Colonial Drive. It'll be on the menu only for a limited time, so grab your vegan Crunchwrap before it disappears.


Taco Bell is admittedly fashionably late to the vegan fiesta. Other fast food competitors like Burger King, Carl's Jr., Chipotle and Del Taco have been waving the vegan flag for some time. (And Orlando has been lucky enough to have our very own artisan version, thanks to Leguminati, for a few years.)

But better late than never, right?


“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, in a press release. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right."

According to Global Market Research Company, Ipsos, there are currently over 9.7 million Americans who follow a plant-based diet, increasing from just 290,000 people 15 years ago.

“Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward,” said Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell, in a press release. “So now we’re hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that’s completely vegan as-is, right off the menu."

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando chef Henry Moso falls short of winning a James Beard Award

By Faiyaz Kara

Henry Moso

Longtime local restaurant Linda's Winter Park Diner set to close this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Linda's Winter Park Diner to close in July

Bite30 offers up $35 three-course meals from a constellation of Orlando restaurants

By OW Staff

Ootoya Sushi is taking part in this year's Bite30

Baldwin Park's Wildflower springs up in Sanford; Oza Izakaya to open in Orlando; Grafton Street Pub speaks easy in Lake Mary

By Faiyaz Kara

Tim Liu plans to open Oza Izakaya in Williamsburg this summer

Also in Food + Drink

Papi Smash Burger in downtown Orlando makes mince of its rivals

By Faiyaz Kara

Papi Smash Burger in downtown Orlando makes mince of its rivals

Otto’s High Dive pays homage to Cuba’s heyday with exceptional cocktails and focused fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Otto’s High Dive pays homage to Cuba’s heyday with exceptional cocktails and focused fare

Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini puts a focus on Jersey-style pies at his College Park pizzeria

By Faiyaz Kara

Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini puts a focus on Jersey-style pies at his College Park pizzeria

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us