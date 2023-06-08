Orlando is one of the only cities to get Taco Bell's new vegan Crunchwrap

The day all plant-based foodies have been waiting for is here. Brace yourselves for the newest addition to Taco Bell's menu: the long-awaited fully vegan Crunchwrap Supreme.



Announced Wednesday afternoon, this creation features a blend of vegan nacho sauce, vegan blanco sauce and boldly seasoned plant-based "beef" plus the classic toppings.



Only three cities will be offering this bombshell item, and what do you know? Orlando has been selected as a testing location.

. It'll be on the menu only for a limited time, so grab your vegan Crunchwrap before it disappears.

Starting June 8, this item will be available at one Orlando store, located at 11893 E. Colonial Drive

Taco Bell is admittedly fashionably late to the vegan fiesta. Other fast food competitors like Burger King, Carl's Jr., Chipotle and Del Taco have been waving the vegan flag for some time. (And Orlando has been lucky enough to have our very own artisan version, thanks to Leguminati, for a few years.)



But better late than never, right?





“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, in a press release. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right."



According to Global Market Research Company, Ipsos, there are currently over 9.7 million Americans who follow a plant-based diet, increasing from just 290,000 people 15 years ago.



“Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward,” said Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell, in a press release. “So now we’re hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that’s completely vegan as-is, right off the menu."