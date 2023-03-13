Photo via Jojo's Shake Bar

Chicago-based '80s diner chain Jojo's Shake Bar will bring some not-so-healthy eats and nostalgic feels to Orlando this week.The retro-inspired eatery and bar will celebrate its grand opening March 18 and 19 at Pointe Orlando (9101 International Drive, Suite 1208).Set against a 1980s and '90s backdrop, the diner features retro details like the arcade game tables and a walk-up window to give its guests a little side of nostalgia with their over-the-top meal.On the menu will be comfort classics like the loaded grilled cheese (made with bacon and tomato on challah bread), honey-fried chicken sandwich, Pop's Pot Pie and Momma's Lasagna. There'll also be some modern flair and flavor like the Walking Taco (which comes in a Fritos bag) and the vegan Nada Burger.What sets this diner apart though, is its full bar and. On top of its unique cocktails, Jojo's boasts massive boozy shake creations like the Chocolate Nirvana and Gold Digger caramel toffee creation.And in some cities, if you're looking for a total chill-out experience, you can add CBD to any beverage just $4 extra. But Orlando is not one of them, booooo.