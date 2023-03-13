Chicago chain Jojo’s Shake Bar brings boozy shakes to Orlando this week

This will be the diner’s first Florida location.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 11:56 am

Chicago chain Jojo’s Shake Bar brings boozy shakes to Orlando this week
Photo via Jojo's Shake Bar
Chicago-based '80s diner chain Jojo's Shake Bar will bring some not-so-healthy eats and nostalgic feels to Orlando this week.

The retro-inspired eatery and bar will celebrate its grand opening March 18 and 19 at Pointe Orlando (9101 International Drive, Suite 1208).

Set against a 1980s and '90s backdrop, the diner features retro details like the arcade game tables and a walk-up window to give its guests a little side of nostalgia with their over-the-top meal.

On the menu will be comfort classics like the loaded grilled cheese (made with bacon and tomato on challah bread), honey-fried chicken sandwich, Pop's Pot Pie and Momma's Lasagna. There'll also be some modern flair and flavor like the Walking Taco (which comes in a Fritos bag) and the vegan Nada Burger.

What sets this diner apart though, is its full bar and shake bar. On top of its unique cocktails, Jojo's boasts massive boozy shake creations like the Chocolate Nirvana and Gold Digger caramel toffee creation.

And in some cities, if you're looking for a total chill-out experience, you can add CBD to any beverage just $4 extra. But Orlando is not one of them, booooo. [Editor's note: Until Jojo's PR firm harshed our mellow, this story implied the CBD extra would be available in Orlando.]

