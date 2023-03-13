Photo via Jojo's Shake Bar
Chicago-based '80s diner chain Jojo's Shake Bar will bring some not-so-healthy eats and nostalgic feels to Orlando this week.
The retro-inspired eatery and bar will celebrate its grand opening March 18 and 19 at Pointe Orlando (9101 International Drive, Suite 1208).
Set against a 1980s and '90s backdrop, the diner features retro details like the arcade game tables and a walk-up window to give its guests a little side of nostalgia with their over-the-top meal.
On the menu will be comfort classics like the loaded grilled cheese (made with bacon and tomato on challah bread), honey-fried chicken sandwich, Pop's Pot Pie and Momma's Lasagna. There'll also be some modern flair and flavor like the Walking Taco (which comes in a Fritos bag) and the vegan Nada Burger.
What sets this diner apart though, is its full bar and shake bar
. On top of its unique cocktails, Jojo's boasts massive boozy shake creations like the Chocolate Nirvana and Gold Digger caramel toffee creation.
And in some cities, if you're looking for a total chill-out experience, you can add CBD to any beverage just $4 extra. But Orlando is not one of them, booooo. [Editor's note: Until Jojo's PR firm harshed our mellow, this story implied the CBD extra would be available in Orlando.]