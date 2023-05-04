Orlando-based Darden Restaurants gobbles up Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain

Photo courtesy Ruth's Chris/Facebook

Eat local, but corporate-style? Ruth's Chris has been purchased by Darden Restaurants, the conglomerate that also owns Olive Garden.High-end steakhouse chain Ruth's Chris, headquartered in Winter Park, has been snapped up by Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. for $715 million. Ruth's Chris has 154 locations currently operating, including three in the greater Orlando area.Darden adds Ruth's Chris to a portfolio of restaurants that includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s. So will Ruth's Chris soon feature endless breadsticks?Both companies' boards voted unanimously to approve this purchase.