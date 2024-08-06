Orlando-based Buca di Beppo files for bankruptcy, aims to keep remaining locations open

The Italian restaurant chain, known nationwide for its kitschy decor and family-style portions, filed for bankruptcy Aug. 5.
Earlier this summer, the chain abruptly closed 13 “underperforming” locations, citing ongoing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and other market pressures. It closed its Maitland restaurant in June after 25 years in business, saying the building’s lease had expired.
Buca still owns 44 stores nationwide, from Seattle to Florida. It also has one international location in the Philippines. It will continue operating these restaurants as usual and is also in the process of opening one new location, said the company in a news release.
“We expect day-to-day operations to continue uninterrupted,” said William Snyder, the company’s chief restructuring officer, in the release. “We anticipate moving through this process as quickly and efficiently as possible to emerge as a stronger organization built for the future."
The restaurant filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, often called a “reorganization” bankruptcy — meaning it can stay in business. Rather than shutting down a company’s operations, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy offers time to reorganize and make a fresh start.
Headquartered in Orlando, Buca previously owned three locations in Central Florida: Maitland, on 17-92 across from Enzian Theater; the Florida Mall; and Celebration Point, just south of Disney World.
Buca encouraged patrons to visit its remaining two Orlando-area restaurants at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail and 6282 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in its closure announcement for the Maitland store.
“We look forward to welcoming you soon with the same heartfelt hospitality and exceptional Italian cuisine that Buca di Beppo is known for,” the announcement said.
After the announcement, some Central Floridians mourned the restaurant on social media, saying they would miss the meals they ate there after prom or graduation. Others remained hung up on the Bubble Room restaurant that occupied the space before Buca moved in.
Although it’s currently based in Orlando, Buca di Beppo opened its first location in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1993. The chain grew quickly, going public in 1999 — until financial difficulties struck.
An investor sued Buca for giving out false financial statements by overstating income in 2005. In 2006, three company executives were sentenced to jail for allegedly using company income to pay for personal expenses, including for maintaining an Italian villa.
Planet Hollywood International, a Central Florida-based company that operates the showbiz-themed restaurant franchise of the same name, bought Buca in 2008. The restaurant moved its headquarters to Orlando three years later.
Buca said it now looks forward to emerging from its current bankruptcy with a “well-positioned future,” in the release.
“Buca di Beppo has been a beloved gathering place for celebrations and memorable meals for many years,” said Buca President Rich Saultz. “We are enthusiastic about entering this next phase of our brand's story.”
