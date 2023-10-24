Orlando-area Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants to give away free food for Drake's birthday Tuesday

Yes, you read that correctly. Certainly, there's a fair bit to unpack here.
The fried-chicken chain is offering one gratis slider each to customers, to mark rapper/musician Drake's 37th birthday for the second year running. Why, you ask? Well, Drake is the "most famous investor" in Dave's (so says CEO Dave Phillips), and apparently he's marking the occasion by offering some fried food on him.
You have to have the Dave's Hot Chicken app to qualify, be forewarned.
Dave's Hot Chicken has three franchises in the greater Orlando area, all linked below.