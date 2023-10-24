Orlando-area Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants to give away free food for Drake's birthday Tuesday

Yes, you read that correctly. Yes, that's a lot to unpack

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Mark Drake's latest solar return with a free slider at Dave's Hot Chicken - Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram
Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram
Mark Drake's latest solar return with a free slider at Dave's Hot Chicken
Orlando-area Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants are giving away free sliders for the rapper Drake's birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Yes, you read that correctly. Certainly, there's a fair bit to unpack here.

The fried-chicken chain is offering one gratis slider each to customers, to mark rapper/musician Drake's 37th birthday for the second year running. Why, you ask? Well, Drake is the "most famous investor" in Dave's (so says CEO Dave Phillips), and apparently he's marking the occasion by offering some fried food on him.

You have to have the Dave's Hot Chicken app to qualify, be forewarned.

Dave's Hot Chicken has three franchises in the greater Orlando area, all linked below.


Location Details

Dave's Hot Chicken

557 N. Alafaya Trail, Suite 110, Orlando UCF

Location Details

Dave’s Hot Chicken

155 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs North

Location Details

Dave’s Hot Chicken

4405 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary North

