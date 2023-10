Orlando-area Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants to give away free food for Drake's birthday Tuesday

click to enlarge Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram Mark Drake's latest solar return with a free slider at Dave's Hot Chicken

Location Details Dave's Hot Chicken 557 N. Alafaya Trail, Suite 110, Orlando UCF 1 article

Location Details Dave’s Hot Chicken 155 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs North 1 article

Location Details Dave’s Hot Chicken 4405 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary North 1 article

Orlando-area Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants are giving away free sliders for the rapper Drake's birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 24.Yes, you read that correctly. Certainly, there's a fair bit to unpack here.The fried-chicken chain is offering one gratis slider each to customers, to mark rapper/musician Drake's 37th birthday for the second year running. Why, you ask? Well, Drake is the "most famous investor" in Dave's (so says CEO Dave Phillips), and apparently he's marking the occasion by offering some fried food on him.You have to have the Dave's Hot Chicken app to qualify, be forewarned Dave's Hot Chicken has three franchises in the greater Orlando area, all linked below.