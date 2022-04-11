Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

New York Bagel and Deli moving into Colonialtown

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEW YORK BAGEL AND DELI/WEBSITE
Photo via New York Bagel and Deli/Website

Just in case Central Florida didn't have enough New Yorkers, New York Bagel and Deli is adding yet another store in Colonialtown.

The local chain is moving into the former home of the Subway restaurant at 2008 E. Colonial Drive. The bagel shop and deli  has multiple locations in Winter Garden, Kissimmee, St.Cloud, Celebration, and Margaritaville.

The chain is known for their signature sandwiches: the Manhattan Cheesesteak, the Brooklyn Bridge Hot Pastrami, the Chelsa Chicken, the Bronx Bomber, the Empire State, the SoHo Chicken Caesar Wrap, and the Village Veggie Bagel.

There is no set date for when the deli and bagel shop will open their doors to customers.

For more information on menu items and locations visit the New York Bagel and Deli website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Food + Drink Slideshows

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Trending

More news about Winter Park Village renewal, Battle of the Food Trucks Sunday in Sanford + more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

An architects' rendering of planned Winter Park Village renovations

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream opens new College Park location inside Foxtail Coffee

By Alex Galbraith

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream opens new College Park location inside Foxtail Coffee

Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

By Melanie M. Morales

Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

Also in Food + Drink

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

By Faiyaz Kara

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

By Faiyaz Kara

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

Yummy Taste in East Orlando makes kitchen play with Sichuan peppercorns

By Faiyaz Kara

Yummy Taste

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us