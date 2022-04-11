New York Bagel and Deli moving into Colonialtown

click to enlarge
Photo via New York Bagel and Deli/Website
Just in case Central Florida didn't have enough New Yorkers, New York Bagel and Deli is adding yet another store in Colonialtown.
The local chain is moving into the former home of the Subway restaurant at 2008 E. Colonial Drive. The bagel shop and deli has multiple locations in Winter Garden, Kissimmee, St.Cloud, Celebration, and Margaritaville.
The chain is known for their signature sandwiches: the Manhattan Cheesesteak, the Brooklyn Bridge Hot Pastrami, the Chelsa Chicken, the Bronx Bomber, the Empire State, the SoHo Chicken Caesar Wrap, and the Village Veggie Bagel.
There is no set date for when the deli and bagel shop will open their doors to customers.
For more information on menu items and locations visit the New York Bagel and Deli website
.

