New Kona Ice truck to sling shaved ice around Southeast Orlando

Photo courtesy Kona/Facebook
The mobile shaved-ice franchise Kona Ice is rolling into Southeast Orlando, just in time for the summer.
With an eye towards our oncoming forever heat wave, the company is deploying their patented "Kona Entertainment Vehicle" around the Southeast part of the City Beautiful dispensing what iced treats. The KEV joins over 1.000 other similar trucks around the country, selling cups of shaved ice to be adorned with over 20 flavors from the self-serve "Flavorwave" dispenser. All to the sounds of calypso from the vehicle's built-in sound system.
Franchisees Jessica and Jerome Godette's Southeast Orlando Kona truck joins Kona Ice routes already in place in Central and Northwest Orlando.
